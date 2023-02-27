PHOTOS: 124-year-old mansion for sale in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A 124-year-old house that has a wine cellar, library and hand-painted ceilings is up for sale in Charleston, West Virginia.

The house is at 1220 Virginia St. E and has seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms with around 7,100 square feet of space.























































According to the realtor, Marie McDavid, the house has hand-painted ceilings, custom kitchen ceilings, claw tubs in all bathrooms, a wine cellar and a library. The house is surrounded by a custom wrought iron fence with parking in the back of the house.

David says the house is currently used as a law office but can be used as a business or residence.

It is being sold for $825,000. For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.