PHOTOS: 124-year-old mansion for sale in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A 124-year-old house that has a wine cellar, library and hand-painted ceilings is up for sale in Charleston, West Virginia.
The house is at 1220 Virginia St. E and has seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms with around 7,100 square feet of space.
According to the realtor, Marie McDavid, the house has hand-painted ceilings, custom kitchen ceilings, claw tubs in all bathrooms, a wine cellar and a library. The house is surrounded by a custom wrought iron fence with parking in the back of the house. PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
David says the house is currently used as a law office but can be used as a business or residence.
It is being sold for $825,000. For more information, click here .
