Florida man allegedly drags police with car during traffic stop, charged with attempted murder

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man stopped by officers for an alleged traffic violation was arrested for attempted felony murder after he drug officers with his car, according to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

According to the release, officers attempted to pull over Antonio Betts, 27, for a traffic violation Saturday afternoon. Police say Betts stopped and when officers walked up to the car and tried to determine the man’s identity. While working to determine Betts’ identity, officers said they noticed drug paraphernalia and a knife in the car.

Officers asked Betts to get out of the car and said he refused. Because of this, officers attempted to pull Betts out of the car. Officers said that is when Betts allegedly trapped one of the officer’s arms and started driving.

A second officer tried to get the first officer’s arm freed while they were both being dragged with the car. The second officer was able to free the other officer’s arm but then became trapped as Betts grabbed that officer’s shoulder microphone. Betts then allegedly told the officer “You’re going to die today.”

After saying that, Betts started driving toward a power pole while hitting the officer in the face. The officer was able to grab the steering wheel and hit the brake with his foot.

Backup units used a stun gun on Betts and were able to take him into custody. Betts is charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, false name while lawfully detained, resisting arrest without violence, and depriving law enforcement officer means on communication.

Both the officers and Betts were taken to the Fort Walton Destin Medical Center and were treated for minor injuries.

