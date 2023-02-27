South Carolina gas prices drop by almost a nickel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The good news for South Carolina drivers continues as gas prices dropped for the fourth consecutive week, this time by almost a nickel.

The state gas price fell by 4.5 cents in the last week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $2.97 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 27.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 48.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.65 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gas fell by 4.3 cents, averaging $3.33 per gallon today. The national average is 17.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stands at 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining.”

The national average price of diesel fell 7.7 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.38 per gallon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.