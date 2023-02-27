Open in App
Gresham, OR
See more from this location?
Gresham Outlook

Otter disrupts Gresham ducks' snow day

By Christopher Keizur,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJJTy_0l1ZIg8d00

A local river otter was undaunted by the flurry of snow and ice that blanketed East Multnomah County last week.

Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas spotted the semiaquatic mammal cruising along Johnson Creek upriver from Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave., because of the disruption it was causing some local ducks. A pair of wood ducks and a female mallard had all clambered up onto the snowy embankment to allow the otter to cruise past Sunday morning, Feb. 26.

River otters can be found across East Multnomah County, most often spotted along Johnson Creek, at the Fairview Creek Headwaters, and at Salish Ponds. They are social animals, heavily muscled with short and powerful legs and webbed toes. They love eating fish, while also munching on amphibians, freshwater clams, mussels, snails, small turtles and crayfish.

While the local waterways get higher during rainy season, the otters will follow their prey further into town.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Gresham, OR newsLocal Gresham, OR
Battle of the Brambles: Watershed Wide volunteers reclaim natural spaces from invasive species
Gresham, OR1 day ago
Gresham plant store blossoms in new downtown 'pot'
Gresham, OR1 day ago
News Briefs: Meet firefighters and police officers at SafetyFest
Gresham, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portland’s snow chances march into March
Portland, OR3 days ago
Portions of western Washington under Winter Weather Advisory overnight
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Study: Portlanders must work long hours to afford a home
Portland, OR3 hours ago
This Historic Restaurant Has Been A Local Favorite For Oregonians Since 1903
Portland, OR1 day ago
Controversy continues over Portland Bull Run filtration plant location
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland snow: Look up your elevation in this interactive map
Portland, OR5 days ago
Man killed in fall
Salem, OR4 days ago
I-5 northbound delays expected south of Salem due to 'law enforcement activity'
Salem, OR1 day ago
A Washington State Lady Was Allegedly Caught in Tigard With Over $10,000 Worth of Stolen Goods
Tigard, OR2 days ago
Portland woman found dead in Gold Beach
Portland, OR4 days ago
Portland metro area sees another chance of snow
Portland, OR5 days ago
First Alert Live Blog: Periods of wet snow expected; schools announce closures, delays
Portland, OR5 days ago
Will Portland get more snow Monday night? 5 local weather experts make their predictions
Portland, OR5 days ago
After 19 shoplifting incidents in a year, a store at Washington Square mall is calling it quits
Portland, OR1 day ago
Missing 15-year-old girl back home safe
Vancouver, WA3 days ago
‘Not going away’: Snowy pattern for Willamette Valley returns late weekend into next week
Eugene, OR8 days ago
Deputies investigating deadly crash in Salem
Salem, OR2 days ago
Portland driver who abandoned car after 17 hours in snowstorm found vehicle vandalized
Portland, OR7 days ago
Is It Illegal If You Don’t Shovel Your Sidewalk in Oregon?
Portland, OR9 days ago
Former KATU reporter Nikki Torres has UHaul moving van stolen in NW Portland
Portland, OR6 days ago
James C. Butler
Portland, OR3 days ago
I-205 is taking its toll
West Linn, OR5 days ago
NEWS RELEASE: Multnomah County Medical Examiner identifies second suspected hypothermia death during winter emergency
Portland, OR4 days ago
Body Found in Cowlitz County River Identified as Tenino Man
Tenino, WA7 days ago
News Briefs: Calling all 'Rising Artists'
Gresham, OR5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy