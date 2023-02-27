Otter disrupts Gresham ducks' snow day

A local river otter was undaunted by the flurry of snow and ice that blanketed East Multnomah County last week.

Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas spotted the semiaquatic mammal cruising along Johnson Creek upriver from Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave., because of the disruption it was causing some local ducks. A pair of wood ducks and a female mallard had all clambered up onto the snowy embankment to allow the otter to cruise past Sunday morning, Feb. 26.

River otters can be found across East Multnomah County, most often spotted along Johnson Creek, at the Fairview Creek Headwaters, and at Salish Ponds. They are social animals, heavily muscled with short and powerful legs and webbed toes. They love eating fish, while also munching on amphibians, freshwater clams, mussels, snails, small turtles and crayfish.

While the local waterways get higher during rainy season, the otters will follow their prey further into town.