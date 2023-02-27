Jake Paul jokingly blamed the 'Drake curse' and the rapper's $400,000 bet on him after losing fight to Tommy Fury

However, it wasn't enough to sway the verdict from three ringside judges, who awarded a narrow result with scores of 74-75, 76-73, 76-73, to Fury.
Not only did Drake lose his bet, but conversations regarding the infamous "Drake curse" in sports returned.
"Fuck," Paul told reporters at the post-event press conference. "This is Drake's fault!"
'Drake, bro, why you doing this to me?'
Drake, an avid sports fan with a long history of outlandish bets , has often been seen backing a sports team or individual, only for them to suffer a cataclysmic failure immediately after. The coincidences have led many internet observers to label the 36-year-old Canadian as cursed.
Victims of the so-called Drake curse in recent years include the English soccer team Liverpool FC , the UFC superstar Conor McGregor , and now, apparently, the internet sensation Paul.
"Drake, bro, why you doing this to me?" he said. "Nah, this is my fault."
Paul added: "But $400,000 is nothing to him. He's won a lot more money betting on me before so he's probably about even now.
"Sorry, Drake."
It is unclear if, when, or where a rematch could take place, but as things stood Sunday it's a fight that both competitors wanted to do all over again.
Fury told reporters after the event that he's "100 percent" keen to fight Paul again.
Paul, meanwhile, said: "I'm [going to] get that W in the rematch."
