Open in App
Insider

Jake Paul jokingly blamed the 'Drake curse' and the rapper's $400,000 bet on him after losing fight to Tommy Fury

By Alan Dawson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTekS_0l1ZIWGF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcl6G_0l1ZIWGF00
Jake Paul blamed Drake. Poor Drake.

Photos by Getty Images

  • Jake Paul suffered the first blemish of his pro fight career Sunday when he lost to Tommy Fury.
  • The internet celebrity then jokingly blamed Drake at the post-event press conference.
  • The rapper had bet $400,000 that Paul would win, thus re-invigorating the debate over a Drake sports betting curse.

Jake Paul lost for the first time in a pro boxing ring and jokingly blamed Drake for the defeat.

The Grammy-winning rapper bet $400,000 that Paul would knock out combat sports rival Tommy Fury during their showdown Sunday in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

A winning wager would have earned Drake $1.4 million as the odds were +360.

Paul managed to score a knockdown in the eighth round as he hit Fury off-balance with a jab, sending the Brit to the floor in the final round .

However, it wasn't enough to sway the verdict from three ringside judges, who awarded a narrow result with scores of 74-75, 76-73, 76-73, to Fury.

Not only did Drake lose his bet, but conversations regarding the infamous "Drake curse" in sports returned.

"Fuck," Paul told reporters at the post-event press conference. "This is Drake's fault!"

'Drake, bro, why you doing this to me?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oG6zs_0l1ZIWGF00
Jake Paul laughs off suggestion that Drake cursed him with his bet.

Photo by Most Valuable Promotions

Drake, an avid sports fan with a long history of outlandish bets , has often been seen backing a sports team or individual, only for them to suffer a cataclysmic failure immediately after. The coincidences have led many internet observers to label the 36-year-old Canadian as cursed.

Victims of the so-called Drake curse in recent years include the English soccer team Liverpool FC , the UFC superstar Conor McGregor , and now, apparently, the internet sensation Paul.

"Drake, bro, why you doing this to me?" he said. "Nah, this is my fault."

Paul added: "But $400,000 is nothing to him. He's won a lot more money betting on me before so he's probably about even now.

"Sorry, Drake."

It is unclear if, when, or where a rematch could take place, but as things stood Sunday it's a fight that both competitors wanted to do all over again.

Fury told reporters after the event that he's "100 percent" keen to fight Paul again.

Paul, meanwhile, said: "I'm [going to] get that W in the rematch."

Read the original article on Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down
Houston, TX24 days ago
A clip of Zendaya appearing to snub Paul Mescal's attempt to hold hands has gone hugely viral as fans theorize she was showing loyalty to Tom Holland
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jon Jones returns to UFC with a bang, handles Ciryl Gane with ease, and stakes a claim as the No.1 fighter of all time
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
GloRilla Tosses Wig Into Crowd After Fans Try To Snatch It
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Bo Nickal, Ian Garry, and Cameron Saaiman, 3 of the UFC's brightest prospects, won at UFC 285, but it wasn't all smooth sailing
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy