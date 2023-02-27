Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

University of North Florida’s on-campus housing rate to increase

By Jessica Barreto,

6 days ago
On Monday, the University of North Florida’s Board of Trustees passed a housing rate increase of 4.25%, which will begin in the fall and go through 2026.

For instance, a space with three beds at the community Osprey Cove sits at $2,500 for Fall 2023, and in Spring 2024, that will increase to $2,606.

Some reasons the university cited for the increase include the cost of inflation, having to complete necessary maintenance, and having to add more beds and build more units to keep up with more students.

“I would love to stay on campus,” UNF Freshman Roman English said. He mentioned he’d like to enjoy the perks of on-campus housing while he can.

“Really, just being close to my friends,” he pointed out as his favorite aspect of living on campus.

He stays in a three-bed space, except the cost is pushing him out.

“My mom said I need to move because of rates,” he explained.

So, next year, he’s going to an off-campus apartment.

“It was a pretty good price drop. I would say it’s maybe a $400, $500 difference,” he said. “That can also go towards my textbooks, and I also need it for groceries.”

And now, new students will be on an even tighter budget.

English said he understands the need for the rate hike, and he simply hopes it helps delivers on those improvements.

“My housing facility is really great,” he said, “I think the only thing they could probably work on, is keeping it more clear during move-in times.”

