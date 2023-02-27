Open in App
Oklahoma County, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma County Jail: Detainee dies from ‘significant preexisting medical issues’

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR,

5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center says it has recorded the second detainee death for 2023 in as many months.

According to the incident report, detainee 69-year-old Kenneth Parrott was pronounced dead at a local hospital around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Oklahoma County Detention Center sees first detainee death of 2023

Parrott was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 18 for “significant preexisting medical issues.”

“Oklahoma County Detention Center and Turn Key staff were actively working to secure Parrott’s release on a medical bond,” said Mark Opgrande with the OCDC. “Unfortunately, he succumbed to his medical condition before the process could be completed.”

‘Never’: Man disputes brother’s death at Oklahoma County jail

Parrott was booked into the detention center Oct. 30, 2022, by the Oklahoma City Police Department on a $100,000 bond for one count of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of
death. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has also been notified.

