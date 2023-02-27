Body found in trailer for transporting trash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a body was found in a trailer for transporting trash in Fairfax County on Monday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that the body was found in the 4600 block of West Ox Road.

Police were investigating as of 3 p.m. They posted an update on Twitter at 3:38 p.m. saying that there was no significant trauma to the body.

