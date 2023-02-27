Open in App
Fairfax County, VA
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Body found in trailer for transporting trash

By Makea Luzader,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVQRg_0l1ZEWP500

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a body was found in a trailer for transporting trash in Fairfax County on Monday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that the body was found in the 4600 block of West Ox Road.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Police were investigating as of 3 p.m. They posted an update on Twitter at 3:38 p.m. saying that there was no significant trauma to the body.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Scary day’: Driver of gas tanker killed when vehicle explodes on Maryland road
Frederick, MD22 hours ago
Man shot, killed in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA21 hours ago
Frederick County Tanker Explosion Drone Tim Pruss
Frederick, MD19 hours ago
Tanker Fire in Frederick, Maryland Closes Lanes on US Route 15
Frederick, MD1 day ago
Man shot at Potomac Mills Mall in Prince William
Woodbridge, VA4 hours ago
Police: Person refuses to put down knife; Frederick officers shoot, kill him
Frederick, MD14 hours ago
Home, car damaged after gunfire in DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Single-vehicle crash leaves woman dead, second passenger critically injured in North Bethesda
North Bethesda, MD22 hours ago
MTPD: Two teenagers arrested, one had gun
College Park, MD1 day ago
Detectives Investigate Armed Carjacking; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released
Burtonsville, MD1 day ago
Germantown man says burglar used his toothbrush, razor, shower
Germantown, MD1 day ago
One injured after balcony fire in Southeast DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Restaurant owner says shootings are the ‘new normal’ in DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
One person killed during arrest attempt in Frederick, Maryland, police chief says
Frederick, MD14 hours ago
Deadly shooting in Prince George's Co.
Marlow Heights, MD1 day ago
Woman rescued from Potomac River
Washington, DC1 day ago
Former Alexandria Officer Marks 10 Years Since Near-Fatal Shooting
Alexandria, VA2 days ago
Suspect Arrested In Waldorf After Fleeing From Police In Stolen Vehicle, Drugs And Gun Located
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
WATCH: 2 men caught on camera stealing packages from porches in Southeast DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
11-year-old reported missing in Hyattsville
Hyattsville, MD1 day ago
Metro Transit police giving out Kia, Hyundai steering wheel locks in Prince George’s County
Greenbelt, MD2 days ago
Locals call for peace as DC Police identify man shot, killed near 14th Street NW
Washington, DC2 days ago
City Police assisted by State Police and Stafford Sheriff’s Office
Fredericksburg, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy