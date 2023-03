wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Vs. Davey Richards Announced For Josh Barnett's Bloodsport By Eric Mutter, 6 days ago

By Eric Mutter, 6 days ago

Since it's beginning back in 2018, GCW Bloodsport — sometimes more specifically Josh Barnett's Bloodsport – has become a WrestleMania weekend staple, known for its ...