Open in App
Biloxi, MS
See more from this location?
Magnolia State Live

Another iconic rock band — The Doobie Brothers — announces late summer stop in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5SZT_0l1ZEMp300

Looks like the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the place to be if you want to see a legendary rock band this year.

Just days after Gun’s ‘N’ Roses announced plans to bring its World Tour to Biloxi in September, another legendary rock band plans to rock out crowds on Beach Boulevard.

The iconic band The Doobie Brothers will be bringing its 50th Anniversary Tour, which kicks off next month, to Biloxi on August 28.

The band will bring its songs like “China Grove,” “Black Water,” and “Long Train Running” to the Coast Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.

Original band members Pat Simmons and Tom Johnston, as well as longtime members Michael McDonald and John McFee will be there rocking out for fans.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Mississippi musician is international competition semifinalist
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
New Biloxi restaurant will draw from some Coast favorites
Biloxi, MS1 day ago
Events happening this weekend in Mississippi: March 3-5
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Six String Andrew’ Takes Music Scene One Riff At A Time
Vancleave, MS4 days ago
Harrahs Gulf Coast Casino, Biloxi Beach Mississippi 2023, one of 12
Biloxi, MS2 days ago
It isn’t a leap year, but $272,000 lottery win had Mississippi ticket holder jumping for joy on last day of February
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
Dispute over Biloxi-owned marquee sign in front of Beau Rivage heating up
Biloxi, MS1 day ago
In the Kitchen with Dempsey's Seafood & Steak
Picayune, MS2 days ago
Singing River Gulfport shuts down labor and delivery department
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
Biloxi, MS4 days ago
The World Catfish Festival Just Might Be Mississippi’s Biggest And Baddest Foodie Event
Belzoni, MS3 days ago
Mississippi Songwriter of the Year winner ready to release new country rock single
Vicksburg, MS7 days ago
Charlie Henderson Ford sells Waveland dealership
Waveland, MS3 days ago
Beloved dog’s death leads to artistic journey for Mississippi professor
Oxford, MS5 days ago
Another Mississippi hospital will stop delivering babies
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
Biloxi man identified as victim in fatal D’Iberville wreck
Biloxi, MS2 days ago
Photos give new details into disappearance of Georgia dad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Firefighters help save Mississippi homeless woman caught surrounded by floodwaters
Tupelo, MS2 days ago
PHOTOS: Wind damage found across northeast Mississippi
Tupelo, MS2 days ago
Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Mississippi woman
Brandon, MS7 hours ago
State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney on how shortages are impacting Mississippi hospitals
Gulfport, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy