Another iconic rock band — The Doobie Brothers — announces late summer stop in Mississippi

Looks like the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the place to be if you want to see a legendary rock band this year.

Just days after Gun’s ‘N’ Roses announced plans to bring its World Tour to Biloxi in September, another legendary rock band plans to rock out crowds on Beach Boulevard.

The iconic band The Doobie Brothers will be bringing its 50th Anniversary Tour, which kicks off next month, to Biloxi on August 28.

The band will bring its songs like “China Grove,” “Black Water,” and “Long Train Running” to the Coast Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.

Original band members Pat Simmons and Tom Johnston, as well as longtime members Michael McDonald and John McFee will be there rocking out for fans.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.