Open in App
Park Forest, IL
See more from this location?
fox32chicago.com

Park Forest businessman sentenced to 4 years for committing COVID-19 relief fraud while on home confinement

By FOX 32 Digital Staff,

6 days ago
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A Park Forest businessman was sentenced to four years in federal prison for committing COVID-19 relief fraud while on home confinement...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cook County men charged with stealing $742K in COVID-relief funds
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Orland Park police, FBI search for armored truck robbery suspects
Orland Park, IL7 hours ago
Robbery on Armored Car at Orland Ale House
Orland Park, IL23 hours ago
Cook County man charged with murdering woman he dated for 3 years
Schaumburg, IL1 day ago
Woman escapes alive after boyfriend allegedly beats her for hours, threatens to kill her
Des Plaines, IL21 hours ago
Man charged with stabbing aunt to death in Gary home, Indiana police say
Gary, IN4 hours ago
Two Suburban Chicago Residents Charged With $742,000 COVID-Relief Fraud
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman he dated for 3 years, Schaumburg police say
Schaumburg, IL1 day ago
Des Plaines man charged with attempted murder in motel stabbing
Des Plaines, IL1 day ago
Man gets 62-month federal sentence for having illegal gun 6 months after promising another judge he’d ‘break the cycle’
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Riverside Medical Center Snubs Family Spokesman After Questions About Deceased Woman and Compensation after Ad Campaign.
Kankakee, IL16 hours ago
Chicago police officer killed • COVID loan fraud bust in suburbs • Vallas, Johnson campaign for top office
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Armored car robbed near southwest suburban Orland Ale House, police say
Orland Park, IL21 hours ago
Police: Homeowner shoots man who broke into his Chicago home
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Lombard cop justified in fatal shooting of armed robbery suspect, state's attorney finds
Lombard, IL2 days ago
Man charged in shooting death of Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso ordered held without bond
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Young woman found stabbed to death inside her Schaumburg home; charges pending, police say
Schaumburg, IL2 days ago
Aurora woman sentenced to eight years in prison for drug-induced homicide
Aurora, IL3 days ago
Alderman: Suspected killer of police officer should have been in jail for prior offense
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Man shot and killed sitting in car on South Side
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Suspects robbing victims in Chicago who are withdrawing money from ATM: police
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man shoots, seriously injures home invader in Dunning, police say
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Englewood ID'd by medical examiner
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
‘They Ran as Quickly as Possible Just to Get to Safety.' Kids Playing at School Witnessed Shooting That Killed CPD Officer
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Federal raid in Chicago suburb tied to Covid-19 loan fraud
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Burglar busted after hauling stolen power washer, 2 big-screen TVs onto CTA bus: prosecutors
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Man facing 13 felonies after alleged kidnapping, firing at several CPD officers
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy