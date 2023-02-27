Park Forest
Park Forest, IL
fox32chicago.com
Park Forest businessman sentenced to 4 years for committing COVID-19 relief fraud while on home confinement
By FOX 32 Digital Staff,6 days ago
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A Park Forest businessman was sentenced to four years in federal prison for committing COVID-19 relief fraud while on home confinement...
