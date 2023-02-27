John Fetterman's staff says senator 'remains on a path to recovery'

S en. John Fetterman's (D-PA) staff assured the public that the senator's health is good and improving in a statement Monday.

“We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery," a statement from Fetterman's office read. “He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news."

“Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania. Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks," the statement continued.

Fetterman's staff said the senator's recovery will be a "weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update."

Fetterman's health has been a concern since he suffered a stroke in May. He was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 8 for lightheadedness. Shortly thereafter, he checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for clinical depression.

This story is breaking and will be updated.