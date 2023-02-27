Fort Bend County announces project to preserve African Americal historic site near Kendleton

Fort Bend County announced a significant investment Monday morning with plans to preserve and honor the African American history of the area.

A new public park and memorial are coming to a historic site at Bates M. Allen Memorial Park near Kendleton, which was one of the first freedmen towns in Texas.

Some of those freedmen were the ones who started a community in the area, and some were even buried on the site.

The new project will work to preserve those graves and also celebrate the strength and perseverance of African American communities.

Some features include historic cemeteries, walking trails, a Juneteenth plaza, and a monument.

The initial investment is $4 million, and the announcement comes as Black History Month comes to an end.

The money comes from the county's parks department and will also revitalize an almost forgotten area.

Design plans are still being finalized, but the hope is to begin construction by the end of the year and have phase one complete in the next five years.

