Open in App
Fort Bend County, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Fort Bend County announces project to preserve African Americal historic site near Kendleton

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLVQZ_0l1ZCpC200

Fort Bend County announced a significant investment Monday morning with plans to preserve and honor the African American history of the area.

A new public park and memorial are coming to a historic site at Bates M. Allen Memorial Park near Kendleton, which was one of the first freedmen towns in Texas.

Some of those freedmen were the ones who started a community in the area, and some were even buried on the site.

RELATED: 13 people who made a big impact on Black history in the U.S. and Houston

ABC13 Celebrates Black History Month

The new project will work to preserve those graves and also celebrate the strength and perseverance of African American communities.

Some features include historic cemeteries, walking trails, a Juneteenth plaza, and a monument.

The initial investment is $4 million, and the announcement comes as Black History Month comes to an end.

The money comes from the county's parks department and will also revitalize an almost forgotten area.

Design plans are still being finalized, but the hope is to begin construction by the end of the year and have phase one complete in the next five years.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SEE ALSO: How the Houston Public Library is working to preserve African American stories in U.S. history

The library partners with schools in the area to offer materials on African American communities in Houston.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
4 arrested, including teens after drivers seen doing donuts in SW Harris County
Houston, TX1 day ago
Potential HISD takeover by Texas Education Agency comes with much precedent, warning
Houston, TX2 days ago
Body found, identified as missing Texas woman
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Turner: TEA is giving Houston ISD two options—close school or be taken over
Houston, TX1 day ago
'The state of our schools is strong' HISD superintendent says in wake of TEA takover announcement
Houston, TX1 day ago
'We simply ran out of time' : Beaumont's Battleship Texas plans sunk, city no longer under consideration to be permanent new home
Beaumont, TX3 days ago
'Dangerous activity' Street takeovers causing restless nights in NW Houston neighborhood
Houston, TX2 days ago
'Uncertainty looms': Houston ISD braces for possible state takeover
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Teachers making gains against Houston's literacy crisis, leaders say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Four people behind bars charged with bank fraud in Houston
Houston, TX4 days ago
Only on 13: Kashmere Gardens neighbor rolls on couple caught illegally dumping near park, church
Houston, TX3 days ago
Will Pappas restaurants stay at Hobby Airport or will they get replaced by another group?
Houston, TX4 days ago
Few Green Book sites remain in Houston
Houston, TX5 days ago
Bluebonnets blooming at Color Factory among top things to check out this weekend
Houston, TX3 days ago
'A lost city': Fifth Ward residents running out of patience as EPA announces additional testing
Houston, TX4 days ago
Montgomery Co. Constable Deputies investigating deaths of at least 6 dogs who were possibly poisoned
Houston, TX3 days ago
Westpark Tollway expansion design nearing completion almost 8 years after announcement
Katy, TX5 days ago
Woman arrested for shooting 6-year-old in Spring, constable says
Spring, TX2 days ago
Texas True Crime: The Cop Who Wouldn't Quit
Houston, TX2 days ago
'Total obliteration': Mayor Turner says HISD takeover by the Texas Education Agency is imminent
Houston, TX3 days ago
Crosby ISD becomes largest school district in Texas to adopt a 4-day instructional week
Crosby, TX5 days ago
Houston street takeover involving 200 cars busted over the weekend, 3 arrested
Houston, TX5 days ago
Pct. 4: Woman charged after child shot in Spring
Spring, TX2 days ago
Man found dead in middle of Fort Bend County neighborhood crosswalk, police say
Houston, TX4 days ago
These are the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2023 World's Championship BBQ Contest winners!
Houston, TX5 days ago
End of extra SNAP benefits could be the most detrimental to Black families, study shows
Houston, TX3 days ago
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Now Offering Incisionless Surgery to Treat Swallowing Issues
Houston, TX6 days ago
Only on 13: Labor Secretary downplays recession impacts, eyes next moves for those in energy jobs
Houston, TX4 days ago
Girl in custody after stabbing another girl during fight at Texas City ISD middle school: Officials
La Marque, TX4 days ago
Man found shot, 'coming in and out of it' at S Post Oak Kroger: police
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy