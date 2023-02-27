These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Because Not Everything Lasts Forever

The sun’s journey through Pisces can be equally as stressful as it is psychedelic. The duality of this mutable water sign is strong, so if unexpected feelings suddenly rise to the surface, it’s not something you should dismiss. These three zodiac signs will have the worst week of February 27 through March 3, unless they’re willing to close out the chapters of life that no longer add to their spiritual growth. Your journey is like the ocean, so don’t sail against the current.

Saturn and Pluto are concluding their journey through their current zodiac signs, which speaks volumes about why the energy feels dark and serious at the moment. Their slow-moving and heavy-handed transits are responsible for influencing the dynamic of an entire generation . In the case of Saturn, think back to March 2020 and check where Aquarius lives in your birth chart. What have you restructured when in regards to your community affairs, and visions of the future? Meanwhile, Pluto’s been journeying through Capricorn since 2008, serving as a catalyst for the crumbling of traditions, authority figures and previously set systems in your life. That being said, there is an undeniable sense of finality in the air, so don’t disregard the prominence of this moment in time.

The week starts off fairly slow until the moon enters Cancer on February 28. If you’re hypersensitive between then and March 1, it’s all thanks to the moon’s square to Jupiter in Aries. This could even trigger self-centered behavior (or worse—complete and utter arrogance). On a more positive note, romantic Venus will also be joining forces with larger-than-life Jupiter in Aries , but this doesn’t make the Cancer moon less sensitive. On the contrary, emotional outbursts are almost inevitable. Then, on March 2, Mercury will meet with Saturn in Aquarius (for the last time in a long time) which could add a layer of somberness, or bring in some sort of reality check. Shortly after, Mercury will enter Pisces—the zodiac sign of its detriment—where it will make us feel prone to idealizing ambiguous situations and diving into toxic limerence.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re likely to overthink this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Taurus

You’re doing everything in your power to find closure in leaving an era of life in the past, but detaching from a nostalgic energy that reminds you of home is easier said than done. This is especially true upon the moon’s ingress into Cancer on February 28, along with its emotionally charged square to Jupiter and your celestial ruler, Venus, on March 1.

Meanwhile, Mercury will join forces with Saturn in your 10th house of authority (one last time before entering Pisces) on March 2, bringing an important conversation from a superior, if not an opportunity for you to set a professional project in motion. The desire to rebel is likely on March 4, when the moon clashes with Uranus in your sign. A desire for freedom could be the culprit.

Scorpio

The week begins on a thought-provoking note, thanks to the first-quarter moon in Gemini, as it will touch down on your eighth house of intimacy, shared resources, and spiritual exchange. You could be preoccupied with personal dealings, or perhaps a significant other, leaving hardly any room for you to decompress.

Mercury will eventually join forces with taskmaster Saturn in your fourth house of home, family matters and emotional foundations on March 2, adding a feeling of restriction and/or limitation when in regards to your sense of security. Growing pains come with the turf when you’re leveling up, and rising again like the Phoenix.

Aquarius

Money matters could be perturbing you at the start of the week, if not the “value” of an individual passion project you’ve been working on. Leave it to the first-quarter moon in Gemini conjunct Mars (and square Neptune) to make you second guess yourself suddenly, but not if you keep your eyes on the prize and silence the side noise.

Luna will also square off with Jupiter in your third house of immediate surroundings on March 1, triggering emotional outbursts and general irritability, especially when it comes to the comfort and dynamic of your day-to-day due diligence. As for Mercury conjunct Saturn the following day, this is the last time both of these planets will join forces in your sign, at least for the next 30 years. A significant chapter is coming to a close, but you may still be at a crossroad. Either way, it’s decision-making time.

