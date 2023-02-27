Williamsburg Community Center to host community fundraisers

WILLIAMSBURG, W.Va. (WVDN) – The Williamsburg Community Center is hosting two special dinners this month, a soup and sandwich luncheon and a corn beef and cabbage dinner.

On Sunday, March 5, the community center will host the Williamsburg Flying Falcons 4-H Club’s sandwich luncheon.

There will be a variety of homemade soups (chili, chicken noodle, vegetable, broccoli cheese and many more), a choice of peanut butter or grilled cheese sandwich and a variety of homemade desserts and a drink.

The lunch will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Williamsburg Community Building. Proceeds from the luncheon will help send club members to camp and on their annual club trip.

For more information about the soup and sandwich luncheon, call 304-645-6867.

The corn beef and cabbage dinner, featuring Williamsburg’s famous cornpone, will benefit the Williamsburg Food Pantry. The dinner will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 2-6 p.m.

The menu includes corn beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rolls or cornpone, a variety of desserts and drinks. Call 304 392 5537 with any questions about the food pantry fundraiser. The dinner is sponsored by the Williamsburg Food Pantry

The Williamsburg Community Building is located at 6571 Shoestring Trail in Williamsburg, West Virginia.

