New single terminal at Kansas City International Airport dedicated with plaque

The new single terminal project at Kansas City International Airport was dedicated through the unveiling of a plaque on Monday.

The dedication itself is listed as Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, the date that the first passengers will arrive and take off from the new terminal.

The $1.5 billion project spanned two Kansas City, Missouri, Mayors - Sly James and Quinton Lucas - and several council members.

James served two terms as mayor, but his second term from 2015 to 2019 was the period in which the project eventually received approval from voters.

RELATED | Complete coverage of the new single terminal at KCI

Lucas, who is serving his first term after taking office in 2019, has been a part of the project’s last several years.

The dedication of the plaque was one of several events planned on Monday, which also included an overall ribbon cutting for the project.

—