‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Finds Its Timothy McVeigh In Alex Breaux As Gary Cole & Others Join Cast

Waco: The Aftermath , a sequel series to Paramount Network’s 2018 miniseries, has rounded out its cast, finding its Timothy McVeigh and adding the likes of Gary Cole .

The series, which had originally been planned for Paramount+ but will now debut on Showtime on April 14, stars Michael Shannon and focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster.

Alex Breaux , who starred in Apple series See , plays Timothy McVeigh, while Shea Whigham and Annika Marks reprise their roles from the original series and Gary Cole joins.

Whigham returns as Mitch Decker, an FBI agent and colleague to Shannon’s hostage negotiator Gary Noesner, who managed the situation at Waco leading up to the tragic siege. Marks returns as Kathy Schroeder, one of the surviving Branch Davidians who was also called upon to testify.

NCIS star Cole will play Gordon Novel, an intense, private investigator.

Also joining the cast are Michael Cassidy (Good Trouble ), who plays Bill Johnston, the lead prosecutor in the trial of the Branch Davidians; Nicholas Kolev (FBI: International ), who plays Paul Fatta, another one of the Davidians on trial after the Waco siege; Michael Luwoye ( Hamilton ), who plays Livingstone Fagan, an extremely bright biblical scholar and one of the surviving Branch Davidians on trial; Kali Rocha ( Man with a Plan ), who plays Ruth Riddle, one of the Branch Davidian survivors facing trial and the possibility of life in prison; Michael Vincent Berry ( Dawn of the Dead ), who plays George Roden, one of the early leaders of the Davidian sect; and Sasheer Zamata ( SNL ), who plays Angie Graham, a smart, experienced ATF agent.

Waco: The Aftermath follows the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist McVeigh and the five-episode series provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows McVeigh’s infamous Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

It comes as tomorrow is the 30th Anniversary of the start of the 51-Day standoff at Mt. Carmel in Waco, Texas.

John Leguizamo, Giovanni Ribisi, David Costabile, J. Smith Cameron, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson and Abbey Lee also star.

Returning creators and showrunners Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle direct all five episodes and executive produce the limited series alongside Shannon, Kitsch, Andrew Gettens and Lauren Mackenzie. Also serving as executive producers are David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ron Burkle of 101 Studios, as well as Gary Barber of Spyglass.

