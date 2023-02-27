Vice Names Bruce Dixon & Hozefa Lokhandwala As Co-CEOs Following Nancy Dubuc Exit

Nancy Dubuc revealed last week that she was leaving Vice Media Group as CEO after five years. The company said Monday she will be replaced by Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala , who will become co-CEOs.

Nancy Dubuc Exits As Vice Media CEO After 5 Years

Lokhandwala has been Chief Strategy Officer at VMG since October 2018, and Dixon has been Chief Financial Officer since 2021 and was previously CFO of Vice Studios.

It comes as the board has launched a process to sell — an acquisition of the whole company, a strategic recapitalization, or other transactions involving individual assets — under the oversight of a Special Board Committee.

Before joining Vice, Lokhandwala was an MD in the Media Investment Banking Group at J.P. Morgan. Prior to Vice, Dixon was Finance Director, Global Markets for BBC Studios, and was Group Controller and Head of FP&A for Central Media Enterprises.

“Hozefa and Bruce are incredibly experienced and deeply talented executives who enjoy the full trust of Vice’s leadership team and Board, and are the right individuals to lead Vice forward,” the Vice Board said. “With their combined 10 years of experience at Vice, and their long commitment to the company’s brand, mission and operations, they’re perfectly positioned to guide the company through this next important stage of growth.”

Bruce and Hozefa added, “We’re both passionately committed to bringing the brand, business operations and creative spirit of Vice forward into the future, and we’re excited and grateful for this opportunity to continue to work closely with the Board and VMG’s exceptional management team. This is an era of tremendous change for media companies, and Vice’s unique brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content has never been more relevant. We look forward to building on its success as we chart the next exciting chapter for the company.”

