Lane closures on Rio Bravo while crews work on bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced a daily lane closure on eastbound Rio Bravo between Rossmoor Rd. and Isleta Blvd. The closure is scheduled for February 28 at 9 a.m. to June 30 at 7 p.m. NMDOT says one lane eastbound Rio Bravo over the river will remain closed and there will only be one lane open for thru traffic.

Crews will be working to rehabilitate the bridge over the Rio Grande. NMDOT says people should expect delays in the area and should accordingly for the delays or find an alternate route.

