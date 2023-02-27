Lane closures on Rio Bravo while crews work on bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced a daily lane closure on eastbound Rio Bravo between Rossmoor Rd. and Isleta Blvd. The closure is scheduled for February 28 at 9 a.m. to June 30 at 7 p.m. NMDOT says one lane eastbound Rio Bravo over the river will remain closed and there will only be one lane open for thru traffic. Albuquerque Sunport awarded millions in federal funding
Crews will be working to rehabilitate the bridge over the Rio Grande. NMDOT says people should expect delays in the area and should accordingly for the delays or find an alternate route. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
