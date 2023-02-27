Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Lane closures on Rio Bravo while crews work on bridge

By Isaac Cruz,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJqBo_0l1ZBhLF00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced a daily lane closure on eastbound Rio Bravo between Rossmoor Rd. and Isleta Blvd. The closure is scheduled for February 28 at 9 a.m. to June 30 at 7 p.m. NMDOT says one lane eastbound Rio Bravo over the river will remain closed and there will only be one lane open for thru traffic.

Albuquerque Sunport awarded millions in federal funding

Crews will be working to rehabilitate the bridge over the Rio Grande. NMDOT says people should expect delays in the area and should accordingly for the delays or find an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Westside Boulevard project reaches finish line
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
Safety improvements proposed for Nob Hill corridor
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Rio Bravo Park cleanup will take longer than expected
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
I-40 westbound near Route 66 Casino reopen after rollover caused closures
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Rollover accident with injury stops traffic on Hwy 550
San Ysidro, NM1 day ago
Warm weekend ahead as winds increase
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
One dead after head-on crash in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Spring warmth arrives this weekend
Alamogordo, NM19 hours ago
Man arrested for Albuquerque pursuit, crash
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
City attempts to shut down problem property along Central in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Bernalillo County awarded $6.3 million for Coors Blvd safety project
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
I-25 Los Lunas on-ramp toward Belen closed this week
Los Lunas, NM5 days ago
Popular food truck now stationed in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho, NM2 days ago
Storm moves out, winds calm down overnight
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Isleta Blvd. closed near Blake Rd. due to crash
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
UNM Hospital wants to know public’s feedback
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Multiple crashes cause lane closures on I-40 in Albuquerque Tuesday morning
Albuquerque, NM5 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: No contest plea, License plate enforcement, Warmer weather, Renter protection, Bear rehabilitation
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Snow will cause difficult driving for Thursday morning commute
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
APD: Fatal pedestrian crash near Central and Eubank
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Tourism Department wants to study impact of sports in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Westbound I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to crash
Albuquerque, NM6 days ago
Valle de Oro invites public to see new programs at refuge
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque Police search for missing 16-year-old
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
KRQE Weather Academy visits Hope Christian Elementary School
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
APD license plate enforcement expands operations
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Winds up to 75mph cause damage across Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy