Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Woman shot to death at central Las Vegas apartment complex

By KTNV Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scAzp_0l1ZBZEJ00

A woman's killing is under investigation Monday after she was found shot to death at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene, near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, a public information officer for the department says.

Police found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Responding medical personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene, officials said.

As of this report, police had not released information about any potential suspects in the killing.

This happened about five hours after a man was fatally stabbed on a bus just a few blocks away, near Paradise and Desert Inn roads. A suspect in that killing was jailed on Monday, police said.

Anyone with information that could aid these investigations is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Man found dead in northeast Las Vegas apartment during welfare check
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
SWAT, Las Vegas police respond to barricade after husband fires round into house ceiling
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Homicide in northern Las Vegas apartment leaves 19-year-old dead: police
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Report: Man arrested by police for drugging models at Las Vegas house party
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Woman identified after shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Woman dead after crashing into pole in west Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man found shot to death at apartment near Craig, Nellis
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Coroner identifies man stabbed to death after argument on Las Vegas bus
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas man accused of killing roommate after argument
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
6-month-old infant dies days after southeast Las Vegas valley DUI crash
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas woman sentenced between 10 to 25 years in prison in young daughter's death
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Bail substantially reduced for accused Las Vegas serial rapist in U.S. illegally
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Child finds parents dead with gunshot wounds in North Las Vegas, police say
North Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Missing woman last seen leaving hospital in Pahrump
Pahrump, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas Has An Unexpected Cannabis Problem
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
‘He didn’t deserve that,’ Family of man stabbed, killed on RTC bus calls for justice
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police say man has been arrested after shooting roommate in Spring Valley
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas woman on parole for kidnapping causes crash that injured baby, 2 women: police
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Man accused of drugging models at Las Vegas party, police say
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Fire at Las Vegas Mandalay Bay forces evacuation
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
3 injured after carjacking, officer-involved shooting in southeast valley
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Northbound lanes closed on Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas due to crash
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas woman, 2 others accused of stealing inmate identities to obtain nearly $1M in student loans
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Plans in motion to build a high-speed bullet train from California to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man accused of stabbing death on Las Vegas bus threatened passenger week before armed with 4 knives: police
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
City of Las Vegas announces new 18-month sewer, road improvement project
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
‘I don’t know what happened’: Hit-and-run victim shares story after arrest made in case
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Police: Man found dead at East Las Vegas intersection
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Legionnaires’ disease found in two recent guests of the same Las Vegas hotel
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy