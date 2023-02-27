North Little Rock police make arrest in deadly stabbing, ID victim

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said Monday that one person is in custody in connection to a deadly Sunday stabbing.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said 57-year-old Michael Williams was arrested Sunday for the death of 39-year-old Nikista Jackson.

Department investigators said officers were called to the 700 block of East Bethany around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a stabbing. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Jackson lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

Officers said that provided medical aid to Jackson, but he later died at a local hospital.

Officials with the NLRPD said that Williams was at the residence when they arrived at the scene. Investigators said that he was identified as a suspect in the stabbing.

Williams is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Williams is scheduled to make his first court appearance Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.