Tesla pauses installations of Full Self-Driving Beta until it fixes recall ‘crash concerns’

If you don’t have the Full Self-Driving Beta installed on your Tesla right now, you’re definitely not getting it until a crucial software update comes out.

A little over a week ago, Tesla recalled 362,758 of its vehicles due to safety concerns with its Full Self-Driving Beta. Now, the company is pausing installations of the FSD Beta on vehicles until it is able to fix the issue in a promised software update.

In a new support article on Tesla’s website, the company says that anyone who has opted in to get the beta but has not yet received it will be waiting until the software fix is out.

Until the software version containing the fix is available, we have paused the rollout of FSD Beta to all who have opted-in but have not yet received a software version containing FSD Beta.

The company has also provided more information about exactly when the system may operate incorrectly and potentially cause accidents:

Traveling or turning through certain intersections during a stale yellow traffic light

The perceived duration of the vehicle’s static position at certain intersections with a stop sign, particularly when the intersection is clear of any other road users

Adjusting vehicle speed while traveling through certain variable speed zones, based on detected speed limit signage and/or the vehicle’s speed offset setting that is adjusted by the driver

Negotiating a lane change out of certain turn-only lanes to continue traveling straight

According to the company’s recall notice, the issue affects “certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software or pending installation.” The company says that it will be providing a free software update to address the issue. Owners will receive a notification by mail by April 15, 2023.

The news comes a couple of days before Elon Musk is set to unveil “Master Plan 3” on Tesla’s Investor Day on Thursday, March 1st.

