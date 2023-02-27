Brian Austin Green Publicly Feuds With Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Co-Parenting

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil took their feud over co-parenting their son Kassius "Kass" Lijah to the public again over the weekend. Marcil, 54, suggested she was caring for Kassius, 20, by herself in a recent Instagram Story post. Green, 49, disputed this in his own Instagram Story post, insisting that he and his ex-wife Megan Fox were with Kassius most of the time.

Marcil recently shared an old photo of herself with Kassius when a fan asked her about co-parenting with Green. "We didn't & don't co-parent," Marcil replied, reports PEOPLE . Green saw this, took a screenshot, and added his own caption, calling Marcil's comments "lies."

"So, I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school," Green wrote in the since-expired post. "She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap."

"Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there," Green continued. "I'm assuming that's why she posts so much of him now. When will she just go away." Green included a laughing emoji.

Marcil may have responded to Green by way of sharing a recent comment from singer Pink. In an interview with Buzzfeed UK , Pink said it "wasn't very fun to make" the 2001 video for "Lady Marmalade" with Christina Aguilera. Her comment was taken as shade against Aguilera. Then in an interview with Chris Wallace , Pink further explained what she meant.

"The shade...where people get it twisted with me is that if you ask me a question I'm going to answer it honestly," Pink told Wallace. "I'm going to tell you my experience of how it happened. That's not shade, that's just honesty. I should know better by now that total honesty doesn't work in this world. People want to hear nice things and want you to clean it all up for them and that's just not my way." Marcil simply posted this quote without further comment.

Marcil and Green met on the 90210 set and started dating in 1999. They got engaged in 2001, but they split in 2003. They welcomed Kassius in 2002. Since then, Green and Marcil have talked publicly about their co-parenting struggles . In 2018, Marcil claimed Green cut Kassius out of his life after he unsuccessfully tried to get full custody. Marcil also stepped into Green and Fox's split in 2020 when she voiced support for Fox . Green and Fox were married from 2010 to 2021 and are parents to Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 6. Green and dancer Sharna Burgess welcomed son Zane Walker in June 2022.