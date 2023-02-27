La Vergne female officer files suit claiming sexual harassment, misconduct

One of the police officers fired in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal has now filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of LaVergne.

Maegan Hall was the only female among those who lost their jobs last month.

Since then she’s been the target of nationwide memes and ridicule. Her lawyer said what happened was inexcusable and called it a hostile, sexually charged work environment — preying on a rookie female officer.

"It's taken her dream. Dashed it against the rock. She's been publicly humiliated in a way we haven't seen since Monica Lewinsky," said civil rights attorney Wesley Clark with Brazil Clark PLLC.

Hall and her attorney today filed a lawsuit in federal court naming the City of La Verge, Tennessee, former Sgt. Lewis Powell, former Sgt. Henry "Ty" McGowan and former police chief Burrel "Chip" Davis.

The lawsuit alleges that the supervisors "groomed Hall for sexual exploitation."

They colluded in using their authority to systematically disarm her resistance and entrap her in degrading and abusive sexual relationships — even sharing tips on the best ways "to manipulate and exploit her."

"Maegan wasn't looked at as a rookie cop to be trained and promoted. She was looked at like a piece of meat to be sexualized and exploited," said Clark.

This lawsuit stems from a police department scandal involving sexual misconduct both on and away from the job involving officers. Five officers were fired. There are others suspended. To date, no criminal charges have been filed.

"There are going to be those who say they are consenting adults, and she is trying to place the blame elsewhere. It is easy to think that when you don't know the whole story," said Clark, who added that Hall said no on several occasions, but her supervisors kept pushing until she gave in.

The City of La Vergne said they did not have a comment regarding the suit.

"We are asking for justice for Maegan Hall for damages for what she endured and a judgment that what happened here was wrong."

Hall later sat down for an extended interview with NewsChannel 5 as an exclusive interview that will air Wednesday.

What's in the lawsuit

The La Vergne Police Department hired Hall in 2021 to work second shift. She was the only woman on that shift.

According to the lawsuit, officers often talked about Hall in a sexual nature and what they would like to do to her. The lawsuit claims during one conversation, her superior Sgt. Powell asked her to have sex with him. She told him no. However, he persisted, and she eventually gave in to his requests.

The lawsuit goes on to say Sgt. Powell violated her on more than one occasion. Hall also claims Sgt. Powell recorded one of their sexual encounters and sent it to Sgt. McGowan and former Chief Davis.

Hall said the only way to atone for mistakes at work was with sexual favors. At times, Hall said in the suit she felt she had no choice but to provide sex when demanded. When she tried to end the relationship with Sgt. Powell, he threatened suicide.

"When Sgt. Powell wanted sex, he refused to take 'no' for an answer. He continued demanding sex, saying things like 'We’ll do it tomorrow,' or 'I’ve done so much for you, I’ve helped you,' and 'I’ve done so much for you in your personal life,' the lawsuit stated. "The sexually coercive environment on the second shift at the La Vergne Police Department triggered increasingly severe symptoms of mental illness in Ms. Hall."

In late 2022, the suit claims Chief Davis threatened to fire Hall if she didn't comply with his own sexual advances. The suit said her mental health deteriorated so much that she began harming herself. She was placed in a psychiatric hospital.

Hall is now suing the department — as well as her former supervisors and the city of La Vergne for an undisclosed amount of money.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

