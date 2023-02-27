How These 2 Brands Are Getting Even Greener

In a race to meet net zero targets laid out in The Climate Paris Agreement, fashion brands are hopping the bandwagon to expedite material science innovation and adopt circular solutions in an effort to cut carbon emissions. Some are reworking their business models to examine the far corners of the textile supply chain, and the road to progress is paved with partnerships.

Inspired by its love of the ocean, Barcelona-based TwoThirds has already adopted Econyl , a material made from nylon waste, such as used fishing nets, because it is recyclable and uses 60 percent less greenhouse gasses as compared to virgin nylon.

Barcelona’s TwoThirds uses Recover ’s recycled cotton fiber in a new collection.

A new collaboration was recently announced with Spanish material innovations company Recover , a pioneer in textile recycling with proprietary knowledge spanning four generations. Ocean-inspired beach towels, tees and other basics from the collection are made with up to 70 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber and will bring new life to post-industrial textile waste. “ Recover helps us reduce our use of high-impact virgin fabrics without ever compromising on quality or style,” said Lutz Schwenke, founder and CEO of TwoThirds.

A “climate neutral company” since 2021, by way of carbon credits through Infinite Earth, TwoThirds has been able to minimize its own transportation emissions by staying regional. The company works in close proximity with suppliers in Portugal , France, Italy and Spain, such as Ferre Yarns, which is just a five-hour drive down the coast in Alicante. The company also offers pre-orders to their customers to avoid overproduction and material waste.

Frank And Oak says its full assortment is now 100 percent responsible .

For Canadian lifestyle brand Frank And Oak, cutting greenhouse gas goes beyond the production line. The fashion company has been offering carbon neutral electric vehicle (EV) deliveries, to major cities in Canada, through a partnership with Ikea -backed GoBolt , since October of last year . In the greater Toronto area, 43 percent of its orders have been delivered by the company’s EVs since. In places where EV delivery is not yet available, the company says that “carbon emissions are calculated, purchased and offset”.

Embarking on a “pivot” towards sustainability in 2017, the brand now wants to set the standard for others in the industry. The company recently announced that its entire collection is 100 percent responsible, consisting of sustainable materials that other brands have yet to try, such as like SeaCell, a fiber derived from seaweed . Frank And Oak’s entire denim collection is also 100 percent circular, meaning it’s made without rivets for easier recyclability and uses salvaged fibers. In March of 2022, the company partnered with Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green initiative and started collecting used denim in its stores to be recycled into new products such as insulation and pet bed inserts.

Frank And Oak says its denim is completely circular, meaning its made without rivets and uses salvaged fibers.

“As a modern lifestyle brand, our role in contributing to a more sustainable fashion industry is long-term, and we are committed to maintaining a leadership position in advancing this cause.’’ said Dustin Jones, Frank And Oak CEO. ‘’Our goal today is to create desirable, quality clothes that our customers love to wear, but with the most responsible materials and processes available.”

This year, Frank And Oak aims to minimize the use of blended fabrics, ensure that all labels and fasteners are made from recycled materials, and phase out virgin polyester completely.

