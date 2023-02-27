Open in App
Fruitport Charter Township, MI
WOOD TV8

Missing Fruitport Twp. 13-year-old found

By Corinne Moore,

6 days ago

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fruitport Township Police Department said a 13-year-old boy who was missing has been found.

Chance Romanelli was last seen Saturday around 7 p.m. leaving his home near E. Broadway Avenue, the Fruitport Police Department said.

On Monday evening, the police department said he has been found.

