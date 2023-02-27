Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield

By Kristin BurnellPhotojournalist: Erik RosarioRyan Trowbridge,

6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released new information into an officer-involved shooting in Springfield last weekend that left a 48-year-old...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Family brings domestic violence awareness for Jessica Rojas, murdered in 2012
Springfield, MA17 hours ago
Police investigate ‘swatting’ calls directed toward West Springfield High School
West Springfield, MA2 days ago
Hampden DA’s office conducting Springfield deadly officer-involved shooting investigation
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Northampton Police respond to 2 hit-and-runs Friday evening
Northampton, MA1 day ago
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
Amherst, MA20 hours ago
Waterbury felon and juvenile arrested on gun and drug charges
Waterbury, CT17 hours ago
East Longmeadow Police seeking identity of suspect in Pride station incidents
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Closings arguments heard in 2014 Springfield murder case
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Victim’s family anxiously awaiting verdict in Springfield murder trial
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Hartford man convicted of 2019 murder
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Sunday morning news update
Springfield, MA7 hours ago
Greenfield Police budget cuts impacts winter storm response
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
Holyoke crews respond to an overturned car on Maple Street
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Police looking to identify suspect involved in incidents at Pride in East Longmeadow
East Longmeadow, MA3 days ago
Hartford man sentenced for role in robbery of AT&T store in West Springfield
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Janna's Friday Forecast
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Getting Answers: Mass. DPH to hold public hearing on nursing home closures
Westfield, MA2 days ago
Hamden police arrest New Haven man in murder charge
Hamden, CT3 days ago
14 arrested for disorderly conduct at State Capitol
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Connecticut snow leads police to gun suspect
Bloomfield, CT4 days ago
Friday morning news update
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home gets new name, new state oversight
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Missing 19-year-old Mass. man found dead
Hopkinton, MA5 days ago
Police respond to Somers firearm incident
Somers, CT6 days ago
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
Windsor Locks, CT1 day ago
Leaking roof issues continue at East Longmeadow High School
East Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
SCENE VIDEO: Crash involving bus, tractor trailer closes West Hartford intersection
West Hartford, CT4 days ago
Radioactive substances found in Springfield trash
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Fallen trees, power lines close portion of Glendale St. in Easthampton
Easthampton, MA1 day ago
Janna's Saturday Forecast
East Longmeadow, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy