Luzerne County, PA
WBRE

Man charged with abducting woman in Luzerne County

By Vivian Muniz,

6 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who allegedly abducted a woman in Plymouth Township has been transported to the Luzerne County Prison where he faces multiple charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 10 troopers responded to State Route 29 for a report of a woman being abducted by a man identified as Michael Grimm, 43, of New York.

Michael Grimm can be seen in custody walking from the Wilkes-Barre State Police Barracks .

Investigators learned the victim and her husband paid Grimm $300 to drive them both from Rochester, New York to Reading, Berks County after the couple met him at a motel in Rochester.

Police say inside the car were the victim, her husband, Grimm, and an unknown woman.

As the four traveled through Plymouth Township, the unknown woman began to have a medical emergency causing Grimm to pull over and ask the victim’s husband to help, according to court documents.

As stated in the affidavit, when the husband got out of the car, Grimm sped away with the victim and took out a gun demanding her bank card and PIN number.

State police say troopers in Berks County located the car in Perry Township around 11:55 p.m. The victim then silently asked police for help and they were able to remove her from the truck.

However, Grimm was able to escape from Berks County troopers. Grimm was not located and arrested until Thursday, February 16, in Buffalo, New York.

State police in Wilkes-Barre obtained an arrest warrant for the charges of kidnapping, robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, fraud, unlawful restraint, and simple assault.

The woman involved in the incident remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Wilkes-Barre at 570-697-2000 and refer to incident PA2023-179242.

