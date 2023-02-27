Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Kyle Larson will attempt the 2024 and 2025 Indianapolis 500s with McLaren Racing

By Austin Konenski,

6 days ago

Kyle Larson, the driver of the No. 5 car for Hendrick Motorsports, will attempt the 2024 and 2025 Indianapolis 500s , according to the Associated Press’ Jenna Fryer. Larson, 30, was previously announced to run the 2024 event but it is now reported to be a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old driver will be sponsored by HendrickCars.com for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 as Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick will co-own the McLaren Racing entry.

No official details have been released on the 2025 Indianapolis 500; however, it is safe to assume HendrickCars.com will also sponsor the event. Larson’s number and paint scheme have not been released as of now.

Larson had this to say when it was announced he would compete in next year’s Indianapolis 500.

“I’m super excited. Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time – since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars. To do it with Arrow McLaren, and (Rick Hendrick) especially, is a dream come true. I’m grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it even though it’s still about a year-and-a-half away. I’m really looking forward to competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 and maybe even get a win or two that day.”

Kyle Larson on attempting the 2024 Indianapolis 500

Another wrinkle from this reported news is that Larson will attempt “The Double” in two straight seasons. This means he will compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Kyle Larson stats (2022) : Three wins, 13 top-5 finishes, 19 top-10 finishes

The Hendrick Motorsports driver won the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 and was going to win last year’s event until Chase Briscoe spun while battling for the lead with two laps to go. Now, he will try to succeed in his bid for the biggest event in racing history.

Larson is generally known as one of the best racing talents in the United States of America after an incredible season of dirt racing in 2020 and winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2021.

