Volunteer’s Evan Glass medals at state wrestling tournament

FRANKLIN — Senior Evan Glass etched his name in the Volunteer High School record books by becoming the first male wrestler in school history to medal at the state championships.

Glass defeated Luke Carpenter of East Hamilton by 7-6 decision in the fifth-place match to close out his high school wrestling career on the podium at the Tennessee High School Wrestling Championships held Feb. 23-25 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin.

It was the final goal Glass — a four-year qualifier to the state tournament — had set for himself his senior year. Though he’d gone a round deeper in competition each year, he had yet to place. This year, he was determined to change that.

“I’m happy I was able to medal. It’s definitely taken all the pressure off of me. But, at the same time, it is sad that wrestling is over, and I’m no longer going to be a part of it. It’s a sport that’s really changed my life,” Glass said in a phone interview on Sunday.

Glass finished fifth in the 113-pound weight class to record the highest individual finish by a male wrestler in Volunteer history. The Falcons’ highest finish ever belongs to Becka Stallard, who won a state wrestling title in 2015 — the first year the TSSAA crowned girls’ state champions.

Glass, who won the Class A sectional championship, knew it’d take two wins at state to guarantee a spot on the podium. The top six in each weight class medal.

The first win came easy; the second one not so much. Glass pinned Fairview’s Michael Maguire in his first match and won a 2-0 decision in his second match over Eagleville’s Zachary Lewis.

“I don’t really get that nervous often. But I did make everyone around me nervous. I made my dad nervous and made both of my coaches nervous,” Glass said. “I think [Coach Cameron Hill] threw up after my second match; my dad almost did.”

That 2-0 decision guaranteed Glass would reach the podium and earned him a spot in the winners’ bracket semifinal.

“Right after that [second match], I ran up to my dad and hugged him. I did it. I became the first [male wrestler] from Volunteer to be a state medalist in wrestling,” Glass said. “I put pressure on myself, but I was also reminded by others that, ‘This was the last tournament, I had to try my hardest.’”

In the winners’ bracket semifinal, Glass lost a tough 11-9 decision to eventual state runner-up Lucas Martin of Hillwood. Martin was pinned by Joseph Uhorchuk of Signal Mountain in the 113 championship match.

In the consolation bracket, Glass lost by major decision (14-4) to Gibbs’ Ezra Finstad — the wrestler he had beaten the week before to claim the sectional championship.

On the final day, he faced off with Carpenter in the fifth-place match.

Doughnuts and dads

“The day before finals, dad asked Cameron if he could sit in my corner, in the coaches’ corner, while I was wrestling my last match. Right after that, Cameron kicked out our assistant coach,” Glass said. The assistant (Shayden Crawford) was perfectly fine with it and let Shannon Glass sit there for the match.

“So, I got to have my dad in my corner for my last match,” Glass said.

“I told Cameron I’d been there for seven years, and I wanted to do it one last time,” the elder Glass said.

Having his dad physically in his corner for his final high school match made for a sweet ending to Glass’ senior season. But there was another sweet reward as well.

“The week before regionals happened, my coach went up to the white board and started writing. He wrote, ‘First in region, first in section, place at state.’ He put my name on it and under it he wrote doughnuts. He signed his name, saying if I did all that, he would buy me doughnuts at state on the last day,” Glass said.

After Glass’ last match ended, Hill was nowhere to be found.

“I didn’t know where he went. He just kind of left right after my match. We took a picture and, while we were waiting, someone goes, ‘I found coach.’ I look over and he’s got a huge bucket of doughnuts in his hand,” said Glass.

Cheering section

Glass’ dad wasn’t the only one in his corner at the state tournament.

Along with mom Amy, “I had family there from Illinois, Georgia, Tennessee. They came from everywhere just to support me in my last wrestling meet,” Glass said. Even students and faculty at Volunteer were cheering Glass on and watching the live stream on televisions in the cafeteria.

“I had people from Sullivan East behind us cheering me on. I had people from Crockett, D-B, teams everywhere just cheering for me. Even when I was warming up, they’d come up and say ‘Good luck. I hope you do well.’ That meant a lot,” Glass said.

“I’ve had a lot of support from the community, people from my school, friends, teachers, family, even other coaches from other teams who’ve supported me throughout all of this,” Glass said. One of those coaches, from Greeneville, told Glass it was because they like to support good kids who work hard and are nice to everyone. “I was definitely happy when he said that.”

“Wrestling has made me a lot of friends. On the mat, we’re competitors. But off the mat, we’ve become friends,” Glass said. “There’s just a lot of good sportsmanship in wrestling and a lot of caring people.”

Tournament attire

If there was an award for tournament attire, Glass might have brought home a second medal for the unique look he sported for his final match.

“I started wearing a robe a long time ago. Anybody that knows me knows that’s what I wear to bed. So, for my last match, I wanted to wear it,” Glass said. “It’s kind of a part of my personality. I’ve worn it to school trips. I’ve worn it to school a few times for dress-up days.”

Dad Shannon says the robe is like a personality that comes to life when Evan walks into the house.

“As soon as he gets out of practice or matches and showers, the robe goes on. … And he’s got some old-man plaid house shoes he wears too. As a matter of fact, he has them on right now,” Shannon said. “He’s like a little old man around the house in his house shoes and robe. That’s house attire, and it has been for probably six years.”

Glass said he got some good reactions. “I had a few stares, and some people laughed,” he said. For him, though, it was all part of the experience. “I don’t know any other wrestlers that would do it. But I will.”

Of course, Glass has always been one to forge his own path.

“Evan was always tiny. When he came up to us in seventh grade and said I want to wrestle, I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s the sport for you or not.’ He said, ‘I want to try it.’ He absolutely fell in love with wrestling,” Shannon said.

“In eighth grade, he wrestled at 80 pounds. In high school, the minimum was 96. We used to actually feed him before weigh-ins so he could make minimums. So, to see from where he started to where he’s at now, it’s meant a lot to me.”

Though Glass has no plans right now to compete collegiately, he is weighing his academic options. He plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. He’s also open to helping his club team, E3, when time permits. He’ll be trying boys’ volleyball for the first time this spring.

He also hopes to see the sport of wrestling grow at Volunteer and in the region.

If younger brother Austin — a freshman — has anything to say about it, Glass might have a front-row seat to seeing his marks fall in the near future. “He’s already planning on beating some of the things I’ve done,” Glass confirmed.

“I really want to see a wrestler in all 14 weight classes at Volunteer. We’ve haven’t had that since I got here,” Glass said. “I’m hoping [what I’ve done] shows that you can be successful in wrestling. It takes hard work, but it’s a sport for everyone. I’d like to see more people fall in love with it. It made me many friends and helped me to grow stronger as a person.”