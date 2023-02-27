Open in App
Canucks forward J.T. Miller (lower body) listed as week-to-week

By Sportsnaut,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epksa_0l1Z5H7U00

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

Miller, 29, is tied for second on the Canucks with 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists) and had not missed a game this season. He did not travel with the team to Dallas for Monday night’s game against the Stars.

Miller signed a seven-year, $56 million extension with the Canucks that kicks in next season.

In 11 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers (2012-18), Tampa Bay Lightning (2018-19) and Canucks, Miller has 508 points (189 goals, 319 assists) in 696 games.

Both last season and in 2019-20, he received votes for the Hart Trophy for league MVP and Selke Trophy for best defensive forward.

–Field Level Media

