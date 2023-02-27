Open in App
Tennessee State
Sports Illustrated

Sources: Jets Exploring Several Quarterback Options This Offseason

By Joseph Salvador,

6 days ago

New York is looking to make a big splash in the offseason.

With February almost at an end, it appears both the Packers and the rest of the NFL have no clue where Aaron Rodgers will play—if at all—next season with a decision on 2023 yet to be made by the four-time MVP. The Jets are certainly in the running should the quarterback elect to leave Green Bay, but he’s not the only name on their list.

Rodgers is New York’s first choice, but the organization is also exploring scenarios where they could land Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill, Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Jones or even Geno Smith, sources tell Sports Illustrated ’s Albert Breer .

The team is looking for a starter who can take the Jets back to the playoffs, but the quarterback market still needs a few dominoes to fall. Rodgers wouldn’t be an option unless he waived his no-trade clause. Meanwhile, the Titans could very well trade or waive Tannehill after June and save $27 million against the salary cap. But there’s a chance he stays in Tennessee next season.

Jones could be an option but not a likely one. The Giants and Jones are still trying to work out a long-term extension and even if that doesn’t work, the Giants could still franchise tag him to keep him around. Garoppolo and Carr are a little less constrained since Carr was released by the Raiders and Garoppolo will be a free agent in March.

All in all, there are a lot of ifs but the Jets are looking to make a big move under center this offseason.

