Illinois’ most expensive home up for sale; occupies 8 city lots in Chicago

By Chip Brewster,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwzsq_0l1Z4dJ900

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — Currently listed for a whopping $29,999,995 — a 40% reduction from its original ask of $50 million — a French-inspired mansion in Chicago easily claims the top spot for expensive real estate in Illinois (even out-doing Michael Jordan’s estate which is still for sale).

The home, located at 1932 N Burling St., provides 25,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms while the actual parcel of land spans more than eight city lots at 177 x 149 feet. It’s a plot practically unheard of in Chicago’s heavily developed and highly urbanized Lincoln Park neighborhood.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Naeoa_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ydzl_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWS6T_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362Ag4_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26W3CR_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284MoC_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2E0H_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOm5o_0l1Z4dJ900

So what qualities could possibly justify a price of $ 1,200 per square foot? It comes from extreme attention to detail. According to a Chicago Tribune ‘s Elite Street, the owners spent $65 million to build the mansion, with that including land costs.

According to the current listing, the 5,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting suite on the lower level features 14-foot ceilings modeled after the “Great Stable of Versailles.” The entry doors are custom-designed and made of bronze, weighing an impressive 1,000 pounds.

Walk around the home and you’ll see “Italian plaster ceiling work and reliefs, custom millwork including moments of gilded and French polished burled walnut, 22K gold and platinum hardware throughout, imported inlay stone, and carefully curated 18th-century light fixtures.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCBdD_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140RXx_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOkOr_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQV1K_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYH4K_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfZ4V_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7n9E_0l1Z4dJ900

Additionally, the 625-square-foot entryway to the home is inlaid with marble cut from the French Pyrenees and leads to a grand rotunda with more bronze and 22K gold featured on the spiral staircase.

The many rooms include a game room, media room, project room, sitting room, grand living room, family room, library, music room, formal dining room, high-end kitchen, private study, laundry room with “custom millwork,” house manager’s office, security room, and even space for “a future staff apartment and catering kitchen.”

As you may imagine, the primary suite is, as the kids say, extra. A hand-carved, English marble fireplace adorns the bedroom while a custom dressing room, refreshments center, and two separate marble-clad bathrooms round out the living space. That’s just the interior.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAI9W_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KQXK_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151kHD_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQxCG_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rT029_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QakcM_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoTv4_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GX7hp_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H18v9_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUZr0_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKXC3_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evoll_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zib2i_0l1Z4dJ900

The exterior of the home includes a 2,000-square-foot wraparound terrace with outdoor kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, garden plus arbor, a hand-forged pavilion, decorative fountains, and a reflection pool.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAKOH_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbXFU_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkQcX_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDvfj_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwGUR_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvyAm_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cc9cq_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFKbe_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXTTg_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIRHc_0l1Z4dJ900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjsuZ_0l1Z4dJ900

The sale of the home would shatter the Chicago area’s record for most expensive home sold if it finds a buyer at the nearly $30 million price tag, according to the Chicago Tribune .

Photos taken by Miller + Miller Architectural Photography and provided courtesy of listing agents Matt Leutheuser and Tim Salm .

