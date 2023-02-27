South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande open tonight, Feb. 27 as a warming center

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will be open tonight, Feb. 27, as a warming center due to a forecast for rain and low temperatures.

Guests are asked to not arrive before 5:30 p.m. and no entries will be allowed after 8 p.m.

Those staying the night, will have a dry place to sleep and a hot meal will be provided. Sleeping cots and bedding will be distributed as available.

Sobriety is not required to stay at the warming center, but no drugs or alcohol are allowed on site. No pets are allowed at the facility.

Transportation to the center will be provided at the following locations and times:

Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM

Ramona Park at 5:25 PM

Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM

St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 PM

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM

Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM

The center will close the following morning, Feb. 28, at 7 a.m.

Transportation from the center to the following stops will be available:

Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM

Pismo Outlet bus stop

St. Anthony’s in Pismo

Fin’s Restaurant

Ramona Park

Oceano Duck Pond

Interested volunteers over the age of 18 are asked to contact the Warming Center Lead, Charmain Navarrete at 805-295-1501 or by email at charmain.navarrete@5chc.org .

The following list was provided by the center of the most needed donations:

URGENT NEED: Sugar, Coffee, Large trash bags (black and clear), Plastic utensils (spoons), Swiffer Wet Mop Pads.

Large trash bags

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar

SOFT breakfast bars, cereal

individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips

Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

NEW socks, and underwear

Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/

Large backpacks

Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

