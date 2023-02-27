This $34 Million Manse Is One of the Largest Homes in London’s Tony Belgravia Neighborhood. Now It Can Be Yours.

Not only is this magnificent property on the historic Chapel Street one of the largest in London’s posh Belgravia neighborhood, but it was also once owned by a prominent 1990s British politician.

Lord Heseltine lived in the Georgian-style house for many years, and it was on the manse’s front steps that he announced running against Margaret Thatcher for leadership of the Conservative Party in 1990. The stunning property, currently listed for $34 million (£28 million), was recently renovated by London Projects, which added 900 square feet to the home with two additional floors below ground level. The townhome’s exterior has a yellow brick facade with a smooth-faced white stucco base story and sits on a Georgian terraced row near other impressive properties. However, this manse benefits from having one of the area’s most spacious floor plans.

The formal dining room.

You enter the home through a decorative Georgian-style door, which opens into a long entry hallway with high ceilings, ornate marble floors, decorative skirting and bespoke period lanterns hanging from the ceiling and walls. Everything in the home is bespoke, from the dark wood staircase to the traditional Georgian ceiling details.

Spanning 6,773 square feet in total, the home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large garden and balcony. As one of the largest properties in the neighborhood, it feels even more spacious with high ceilings in every room, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light. There’s also an expansive garden and a balcony, which you don’t often find in London. Other luxe rooms include a modernized kitchen and breakfast nook with state-of-the-art custom appliances, a large island and a glass-panel ceiling that floods the room with light. The kitchen area opens onto the garden, which is filled with lush greenery, beautiful florals, a lounge area, an outdoor dining space and a barbecue.

The modern kitchen.

During the most recent renovation, two living areas were combined to create a large, open-plan double reception room with two fireplaces, dark-wood floors, high ceilings and two balconies. The entire third floor features the primary suite, which has opulent design details and a spa-like en suite bathroom. Other features within the residence include a study with a bespoke bookcase and a balcony.

The grand entry hall.

The lower floor consists of a movie theater with custom lighting; a bar; a second kitchen; a plant room; wine cellar; and a patio. The basement level contains the spa, which features a nearly 30-foot-long indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a dedicated shower room and a massive gym that spans the entire width of the property. Outside the home, meanwhile, you’re just steps from Michelin-star restaurants and the brand-new Peninsula Hotel.

Check out more photos of this property below:

A living area.

The indoor pool.

The wine cellar.

One of the balconies.

The primary bedroom.

The study.

