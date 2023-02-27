Open in App
WKBN

Calhoun, Youngstown State men earn major conference awards

By Josh Frketic,

6 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University men’s basketball head coach Jerrod Calhoun has been named the Horizon League Coach of the Year on Monday, as voted on by league coaches.

Calhoun has helped lead the Penguins to their first regular-season conference title in school history.

Youngstown State makes history with win, clinching regular season conference title

The team’s 23 wins are the most since the 1963-1964 season.

Calhoun is the first coach to be named Coach of the Year since Dan Peters won the award in 1997-1998 a part of the Mid-Continent Conference.

Penguins’ senior Dwayne Cohill was named to the All-Horizon League First Team. Cohill averaged 17.8 points per game and upped his average to 19.1 in league play.

Adrian Nelson and Brandon Rush were tabbed as third-team selections.

Nelson, a Northern Kentucky transfer, led the league with 9.5 rebounds per game and has 12 double-doubles on the season.

Rush led the team with 71 three-pointers in the campaign.

Freshman John Lovelace Junior was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman team after playing in all 31 games for the Penguins and scoring in double-figures four times.

Top-seeded YSU will host a Horizon League Quarterfinal game on Thursday against the lowest-remaining seed in the tournament.

