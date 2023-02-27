Open in App
Hazlet, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

NJ Sending Marching Band To 80th Anniversary Commemoration Of D-Day In France

By Jerry DeMarco,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4Vx1_0l1YzBR200
Raritan High School (Hazlet) marching band will perform in Normandy, France on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo Credit: RHS

Raritan High School is one of 10 in the United States whose marching bands have been selected to perform at the 80th-anniversary commemorations of D-Day in Normandy, France next year.

It's going to cost – individual travel alone is expected to run $6,000 per student -- so fundraising at the Hazlet, NJ school has begun gearing up in earnest.

D-Day -- June 6, 1944 – marks the Allied invasion of German-occupied France and the beginning of the liberation of Europe from Nazi tyranny.

A D-Day Commemoration Committee will mark the date in 2024 with a special celebration of “International Salute to Liberation” presentations by various ensembles from throughout the world saluting the United States and other countries that helped win that liberation.

The Raritan High School marching band -- which last year won the Tournament of Bands Group 1A state and region 7 championships -- was invited to be one of the groups to represent America based on its stellar reputation and standing in the community.

TO DONATE: 80th Anniversary D-Day Ceremony

The unit will be part of two official public ceremonies – one at the St. James American Cemetery on June 6, the other at the Normandy American Cemetery the following day – before it participates in a big parade on June 8, 2024.

The procession will begin in the French village of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first village to be liberated by American troops. It will feature active and retired military personnel, JROTC Units from across the United States, music ensembles, and cultural and civic groups.

Given the enormity of the honor, the marching band is hoping to receive donations not just from throughout New Jersey but also the tri-state area. All told, they’re hoping to raise $500,000 to cover trip costs, travel equipment and other necessary expenses).

A website for donations will be launched soon. In the meantime, organizers are referring people to the band's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

TO DONATE: 80th Anniversary D-Day Ceremony

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PA Woman Missing For Over 30 Years Found Alive In Puerto Rico: Authorities
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Shooter Of NJ Trooper Captured In South Carolina, Video Shows Him Opening Fire, AG Says
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Missing Bucks Man Was Kidnapped By Coworker Who Then Fled To NJ: Authorities
Royersford, PA2 days ago
Convict Blinded Woman In Atlantic City Boardwalk Assault, Robbery: Prosecutor
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
New Update: Death Of Schenectady 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Being Treated As Homicide
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
Already Reeling From Student’s Death, High School In Region Mourns Loss Of Beloved Teacher
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
HIM AGAIN? Ex-Con Busted In Ridgefield Park Scrapyard Break-In Pretends To Be Asleep: Police
Ridgefield Park, NJ2 days ago
Here Are Updated Snowfall Projections For New Winter Storm Headed To Northeast
New York City, NY2 days ago
Hartford Store Owner, Employee Charged With Re-Selling Stolen Items, Cops Say
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Paterson Non-Violence Activist Shot Dead In Police Standoff Was Clearly In Crisis: Advocates
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Boyfriend Of Newark Woman Missing Since 2017 Charged With Stealing Disabled Son's Benefits
Newark, NJ20 hours ago
Infant With Missing Manheim Mom Who Overdosed At Gas Station: Police
Lancaster, PA2 days ago
Father, Young Daughter Found Dead In West Babylon Home
West Babylon, NY22 hours ago
7-Vehicle Crash: 22-Year-Old Killed, 3 Other Drivers Hospitalized In Holbrook
Holbrook, NY23 hours ago
Trio Nabbed With 17 Suspected Stolen Catalytic Converters In Yonkers
Yonkers, NY1 hour ago
Woman Who Went On Racial Tirade At PA Pizzeria Facing Charges
Hatboro, PA1 day ago
Police ID Suspect Believed To Have Left Man For Dead In Baltimore
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Person Dies After Fall From Window In Westchester: Police Investigating
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized During Washington County Traffic Stop: Maryland State Police
Hagerstown, MD1 day ago
No Foul Play Seen In Death Of Hudson County Woman, 22, At Meadowlands-Area Motel: Prosecutor
Guttenberg, NJ1 day ago
Police Shootout During Philadelphia Traffic Stop Lands Trio In Custody
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Police Car Crash: 3 Hospitalized After Cruiser, SUV Collide Near Hempstead Intersection
Hempstead, NY1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy