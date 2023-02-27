Open in App
Greensboro, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Further allegations against former Page High School teacher, assistant coach charged with child sex crimes revealed during court appearance

By Dolan ReynoldsDaryl MatthewsBrayden Stamps,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wntEb_0l1Yyz5n00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former employee of Page High School is facing multiple child sex crime charges, according to court records.

Mark Johnson Jr., 34, is being charged with two counts each of first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with children, according to Guilford County inmate records.

VIDEO: Greensboro barricaded subject in custody after setting apartment on fire, police say

Johnson was booked in the Greensboro Detention Center on Friday at 9:11 p.m. and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Johnson’s employment at Page began on Aug. 16, 2022, according to a public information request filed with the school district. He resigned from his position at Page on Wednesday.

Court records say that he was employed as a teacher and assistant women’s basketball coach and “the involved parties are student-athletes.” Additional charges could be forthcoming.

He made a court appearance on Monday and is facing life in prison without parole.

The parents of a girl realized Johnson had sent a text to their daughter asking for her to meet him outside their home at 1:13 a.m., according to court records.

The parents were home then and confirmed their daughter left the house and said she had to get basketball gear out of her car.

Shortly after, Greensboro Police Department detectives began investigating, and Johnson was put on leave from Page High School.

Winston-Salem teen shot after fight in parking lot on Waughtown Street, police say

The girl Johnson allegedly asked to meet outside her home saved the texts he had sent her, and he deleted the conversation. Officers say they saw illicit photos and videos from another student on Johnson’s phone as well.

A second student also reportedly engaged in sexual activity with Johnson. The student could describe the location and inside of his vehicle. Johnson also told her “this is not my first time.”

Johnson sent text messages to students telling them to delete everything, a judge said.

Guilford County Schools released the following statement:

Student safety is very important to us, and this kind of behavior will simply not be tolerated at Page High School or in Guilford County Schools. GCS and Page High School have cooperated fully with law enforcement on the investigation throughout this process. We will continue to provide support to the Page campus.

– GCS

Additionally, when asked about background checks and other allegations of misconduct, Guilford County Schools said that the district “conducts criminal background and reference checks for all newly hired employees. Additionally, the district requires that any suspicion of sexual misconduct is reported to law enforcement.

Following a background check, Mark Johnson, Jr. had no charge or conviction related to sexual misconduct prior to February 24, 2023.”

However, during his court appearance, an allegation against him from High Point in 2019 was mentioned.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greensboro, NC newsLocal Greensboro, NC
62-year-old man shot, killed on Peterson Avenue in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Greensboro officials want to protect those facing homelessness after man killed
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
1 dead in Interstate 74 motorcycle crash in High Point
High Point, NC4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Carolina woman dies in homicide; initially called in as cardiac arrest, police say
Durham, NC2 hours ago
Man sentenced to 21-28 years after series of Winston-Salem gun crimes left 7 injured
Winston-salem, NC19 hours ago
Haw River police searching for man who kicked window, escaped patrol car
Haw River, NC3 hours ago
Then-employee charged after bomb threat at Rowan County Chewy facility
Salisbury, NC2 days ago
4 charged after assault, stabbing sends 2 men to hospital in Burlington, police say; officers search for suspect accused of shooting at vehicle
Burlington, NC1 day ago
Man sentenced to 10-13 years after Winston-Salem drug deal ends in deadly shooting
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Upset customer accused of firing gun into Little Caesars in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspect
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
20-year-old man in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
4 arrested after ‘intentionally’ crashing into police car, leading officers on chase through Winston-Salem, Kernersville, police say
Kernersville, NC2 days ago
Pedestrian fatally struck on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Prayer against violence event happening in Winston-Salem Saturday
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
PHOTOS: 2 injured in ‘total loss’ Lexington house fire, fire department says
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Interstate 74 crash shuts down highway in High Point
High Point, NC19 hours ago
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash shuts down lanes near Greensboro
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Interstate 40 East crash closes lane, causes ‘significant traffic backup’ near Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Winston-Salem woman is typewriter wordsmith
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Dram & Draught cocktail, whiskey bar coming to Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: Greensboro mail carrier wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying ticket at convenience store
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Historic NASCAR track turned nature trail now part of North Carolina state park
Hillsborough, NC2 days ago
How the North Carolina Zoo is introducing their lions
Asheboro, NC2 days ago
Oil spill on South Main Street in Lexington
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Friday honoring NC State’s 88-point win in ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
High Point University fires head men’s basketball coach G.G. Smith
High Point, NC2 days ago
WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Greensboro
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
A sweet tradition at First Presbyterian Church in Kernersville
Kernersville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy