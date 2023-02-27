Further allegations against former Page High School teacher, assistant coach charged with child sex crimes revealed during court appearance

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former employee of Page High School is facing multiple child sex crime charges, according to court records.

Mark Johnson Jr., 34, is being charged with two counts each of first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with children, according to Guilford County inmate records.

Johnson was booked in the Greensboro Detention Center on Friday at 9:11 p.m. and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Johnson’s employment at Page began on Aug. 16, 2022, according to a public information request filed with the school district. He resigned from his position at Page on Wednesday.

Court records say that he was employed as a teacher and assistant women’s basketball coach and “the involved parties are student-athletes.” Additional charges could be forthcoming.

He made a court appearance on Monday and is facing life in prison without parole.

The parents of a girl realized Johnson had sent a text to their daughter asking for her to meet him outside their home at 1:13 a.m., according to court records.

The parents were home then and confirmed their daughter left the house and said she had to get basketball gear out of her car.

Shortly after, Greensboro Police Department detectives began investigating, and Johnson was put on leave from Page High School.

The girl Johnson allegedly asked to meet outside her home saved the texts he had sent her, and he deleted the conversation. Officers say they saw illicit photos and videos from another student on Johnson’s phone as well.

A second student also reportedly engaged in sexual activity with Johnson. The student could describe the location and inside of his vehicle. Johnson also told her “this is not my first time.”

Johnson sent text messages to students telling them to delete everything, a judge said.

Guilford County Schools released the following statement:

Student safety is very important to us, and this kind of behavior will simply not be tolerated at Page High School or in Guilford County Schools. GCS and Page High School have cooperated fully with law enforcement on the investigation throughout this process. We will continue to provide support to the Page campus. – GCS

Additionally, when asked about background checks and other allegations of misconduct, Guilford County Schools said that the district “conducts criminal background and reference checks for all newly hired employees. Additionally, the district requires that any suspicion of sexual misconduct is reported to law enforcement.

Following a background check, Mark Johnson, Jr. had no charge or conviction related to sexual misconduct prior to February 24, 2023.”

However, during his court appearance, an allegation against him from High Point in 2019 was mentioned.

