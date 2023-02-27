Open in App
Bonner Springs, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper ready to rock in Kansas City

By Heidi Schmidt,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byfR1_0l1YxYQ500

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) — Azura Amphitheater will welcome thousands of music fans who are ready to “Rock the Dotte.”

The Rock 98.9 FM presents the concert featuring Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter, on Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

A ticket presale for fans will begin Thursday, March 2, at 10 a.m., with code “AZURA.”

Tickets go on sale for everyone Friday, March 3.

The radio station says it created the “Rock the Dotte” concert series as a way to bring more rock concerts to the Wyandotte County area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, KS newsLocal Kansas City, KS
Tractor trailer drags SUV along Kansas City interstate
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Kansas men indicted for illegally repairing, exporting airplane parts to Russia
Olathe, KS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Topeka offers free trip to Capital City for New York City residents
Topeka, KS2 days ago
What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs Trey Smith, Tamba Hali chosen for NFL Career Tours program
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Jury convicts Kansas City man of murdering 3 people
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Missing cat found 1,400 miles from home in Prairie Village
Prairie Village, KS2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce to host SNL and Heidi Gardner can’t wait
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New reward offered for missing Prairie Village mom
Prairie Village, KS3 days ago
One year after Olathe East shooting, district reflects on response, changes
Olathe, KS1 day ago
Mission no longer partnering with Unleashed Pet Rescue
Mission, KS2 days ago
Traffic issues already causing problems for new KCI terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City police officers shot during standoff released from hospital
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Topeka man not guilty in 2020 woman’s shooting death
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Make the chocolate chip cookies Donna Kelce took to Super Bowl week
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy