Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper ready to rock in Kansas City

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) — Azura Amphitheater will welcome thousands of music fans who are ready to “Rock the Dotte.”

The Rock 98.9 FM presents the concert featuring Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter, on Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

A ticket presale for fans will begin Thursday, March 2, at 10 a.m., with code “AZURA.”

Tickets go on sale for everyone Friday, March 3.

The radio station says it created the “Rock the Dotte” concert series as a way to bring more rock concerts to the Wyandotte County area.

