VYM: A Solid High Dividend Yield ETF, But It's Not Perfect

I'll admit right off the bat that the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) isn't one of my favorite funds, even though it is with dividend investors.

The reason is because I don't think it does a particularly effective job at targeting high yielders. It takes a broad U.S. stock index, calculates an estimated forward-looking dividend yield and simply takes the top half. It doesn't even weight by yield, so you're just getting the biggest companies with an above average yield.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

The name recognition is certainly there among the top 10 holdings. It's a veritable who's who among big durable dividend paying stocks. I just think it could be a little more selective in who qualifies for the portfolio (after all, there are more than 440 stocks in VYM currently).

That being said, it could be a relatively safer way to invest in high yield dividend stocks. Weighting by yield could potentially open the door to over-exposure to names whose yields are artificially high due to share price declines. And its current yield of 2.9% is way above the 1.6% yield of the S&P 500.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

VYM is currently the 2nd largest dividend ETF in the marketplace and is the #2 ranked dividend ETF in my latest rankings.