Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Feb. 27-March 5

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Boys basketball

Ready 61, Eastmoor Academy 47

Watterson 62, River Valley 54

Olentangy Orange 54, Delaware 39

Newark 57, Olentangy Liberty 48

Pickerington Central 55, Hilliard Bradley 43

Westerville South 62, Dublin Jerome 60

Girls basketball

Africentric 44, Versailles 35

Hockey

Olentangy Liberty 10, Upper Arlington 1

Boys wrestling

District Tournament

Division I

AT HILLIARD DARBY

Dublin Coffman 236.5, Olentangy Liberty 233, Marysville 127.5, Teays Valley 109, Mount Vernon 85.5, Lancaster 77, Grove City 74, Newark 56, Upper Arlington 55, Olentangy 53.5, Westerville North 49, Pickerington North 47.5, Reynoldsburg 45.5, Delaware 42, Dublin Scioto 41.5, Hilliard Davidson 41, Watkins Memorial 39.5, Olentangy Orange 35.5, Marion Harding 32, Gahanna 28, Central Crossing 26.5, Olentangy Berlin 26, Dublin Jerome 22, Hilliard Darby 21, Hilliard Bradley 20, Westerville Central 17, Canal Winchester 16, Thomas Worthington 13, Pickerington Central 9, Big Walnut 7.5, Franklin Heights 7, Westland 6, Worthington Kilbourne 4, Westerville South 3, Briggs, Groveport and St. Charles 1

Division II

AT WILMINGTON

Top team scores : St. Paris Graham 270, Jonathan Alder 161.5, Hartley 120.5, Vandalia Butler 119.5, Watterson 111.5, Wilmington 92.5, Batavia 81, Reading 74, Granville 64.5, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48. Also : 14. Bexley 41.5; 15. Buckeye Valley 39.5; 18. Bloom-Carroll 34.5; 20. Whitehall 32; 27. Hamilton Township 19; 38. London 5.

Division III

AT CADIZ HARRISON CENTRAL

Top team scores : Barnesville 203, Newark Catholic 91, Westfall 87.5, Pleasant 85.5, Northmor 83, Martins Ferry 81, Mechanicsburg 71.5, Sarahsville Shenandoah 68, Malvern 66, Elgin 55. Also : t11. Northridge 51; t13. Centerburg 49; 18. Amanda-Clearcreek 42.5; 20. Utica 33; 22. North Union 32; 23. West Jefferson 31; t28.Liberty Union 21; 33. East Knox 16; 37. Madison Plains and Ready 12; t41. Fredericktown 9; 44. Cardington and Fairbanks 4; t46. Columbus Academy 3; 49. Heath 1

Boys bowling

State Tournament

AT WAYNE WEBB’S COLUMBUS BOWL

Division II

Top team scores : Coldwater 3,724, Liberty Center 3,486, St. Paris Graham 3,473, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3,451, Wooster Triway 3,404, Rocky River Lutheran West 3,359, DeGraff Riverside 3,334, Clinton-Massie 3,313. Also : 14. Heath 3,049; 15. Pleasant 3,035. Final : Riverside def. Coldwater 3-1. Individual : Hannahs (SPG) 729. Top area individual : 3. Holmes (H) 661.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Boys basketball

Patriot Academy 50, Northmor 38, OT

Northside Christian 60, Newark Catholic 46

All-District 11

Division I

First team : Devin Royal (Pickerington Central); Elias Lewis and Jordan Edwards (Olentangy Orange); Jesse Burris (Delaware); Alex Okuley and Jame Hummell (Olentangy Liberty); Grant Burkholder (Newark); Derek Goodman (Olentangy Berlin); Arness Lawson (Pickerington North); Hudson Rohler (Mount Vernon); Marquis Long (Marion Harding). Second team : Gavin Headings and Markell Johnson (Pickerington Central); Jeff Amapps (Pickerington North); Jayden Griffith (Licking Heights); Noah Gamble (Olentangy Berlin); Matt Wilson (Olentangy Liberty); Jake Lowman (Delaware); Jack Huskey (Olentangy); Tre Williams (Lancaster); Steele Meister (Newark); Ethan Ryan (Watkins Memorial); Trenton Minor (Big Walnut). Player of the year : Royal. Coach of the year : Greg Nossaman (Olentangy Liberty).

Division II

First team : Carson Myers and Carson Smith (River Valley); Caleb Schneider (Johnstown); Caleb Redding and Caleb Schmelzer (Fairfield Union); Jackson Wyant (Bloom-Carroll); Dante Varrasso (Granville). Second team : Ted Harrah (Fairfield Union); Cody Siegfried (Johnstown); Brendan Stalf (Buckeye Valley); Gavin Toombs (Highland); Jase Becker (Granville); Michael Whitcraft (Bloom-Carroll); Chase Ebert (River Valley); Gunner Bowman (Licking Valley). Player of the year : Myers. Coach of the year : Rodney Brown (River Valley).

Division III

First team : Carter Mallernee and Justin Townley (Northridge); Colton Martin (Centerburg); Trey Booker (Pleasant); Trenton Collins (Utica); Tucker Shamblin (Amanda-Clearcreek); Isaac Dillon (Elgin); Brady Lester and Kaid Carpenter (Fredericktown); Matthew Bland (Mount Gilead). Second team : Grayson Reynolds (Centerburg); Jaxon Duston and Ben Mason (Heath); Teegan Ruhl (Fredericktown); Aaron Gannon (Mount Gilead); Carson Rife and Harrison Sager (Elgin); Roman Gamble (Utica); Noah Shook (Liberty Union); Ian Travis (Northridge). Player of the year : Mallernee. Coach of the year : Bill Mallernee (Northridge).

Division IV

First team : Benjamin Hopple and John Grabbans (Fairfield Christian); Grant Bentley (Northmor); Hyde O’Rielley (Fisher Catholic); Spencer Payne (Danville); Matt Tranel (Delaware Christian); Andrew Benvie (Granville Christian); Eli Morris (Newark Catholic); Trey Johnston (Millersport).

Second team : Josh Onabanjo (Liberty Christian); Jaxson Wenger (Northmor); Charley Sumney (Fisher Catholic); Walker Weckesser (Danville); Nathan Theil (Ridgedale); Michael Levacy (Millersport); Eli Cooper (Granville Christian); Nate Nemeth (Berne Union); Braylon Bates (Newark Catholic). Player of the year : Johnston. Coach of the year : Roger Hooper (Fairfield Christian).

Area All-MOAC

First team : Carson Myers and Carson Smith (River Valley); Trey Booker (Pleasant); Marquis Long Jr. (Marion Harding). Second team : Chase Ebert (River Valley); Marcus Hemphill (Marion Harding).

Girls basketball

Pickerington Central 54, Marysville 39

Proctorville Fairland 41, Granville 25

All-District 11

Division I

First team : Madison Greene, Berry Wallace, Olivia Cooper (Pickerington Central); Megan Weakley (Big Walnut); Gigi Bower (Olentangy Liberty); Whitney Stafford (Olentangy); Jenna Shackleford and Brielle Gingras (Newark); Dylan Hunt (Pickerington North); Kalleigh Rennie (Watkins Memorial); Jenna Grabans (Lancaster). Second team : Layla Merriweather (Olentangy Berlin); Camryn Cummings (Olentangy); Samantha Toney (Delaware); Aniya Mitchell (Marion Harding); Kymber Bell (Mount Vernon); Claire Mikola and Addison Marston (Olentangy Liberty); Cameryn Wheeler (Watkins Memorial); Abbey Coleman (Big Walnut); Emma Delmore (Olentangy Orange); Trinity Jackson (Pickerington Central). Player of the year : Greene. Coaches of the year : Chris Wallace (Pickerington Central) and Tom Waterwash (Olentangy Liberty).

Division II

First team : Emily Bratton (Bloom-Carroll); Harper Annarino (Granville); Brooklyn Mosher (River Valley); Elly Lewis (Fairfield Union); Taliyah Holmes (Heath); Ella Hazelrigg (Buckeye Valley). Second team : Marissa Wilkinson (Bloom-Carroll); Nicole Terry (Fairfield Union); Ava Gossman and Aliyah Moore (Granville); Halle Snyder (River Valley); Caroline Robertson (Heath). Player of the year : Bratton. Coach of the year : Katy Barry (Heath).

Division III

First team : Abbie Riddle and Delaney Peck (Liberty Union); Ava Steele (Pleasant); Abigail Adkins (Johnstown); Abby Dickson (Utica); Cally Carpenter (Fredericktown); Kayla Larimore (Centerburg); Emily Buckley (Amanda-Clearcreek); Darla Dorman (Northridge); Charlee Palmer (Lakewood); Abigail Hardwick (Cardington); Sydney Opfer (East Knox). Second team : Taylor Evans (Amanda-Clearcreek); Whitney Waddell (Pleasant); Ava Travis (Northridge); Madison Simpson (Northmor); Sam Griton (Elgin); Kylie Sharp (Johnstown); Bella Coulter (Utica); Grace Sturgell (Lakewood); Grace Sipes (Fredericktown); Lydia Hess (Cardington). Player of the year : Riddle. Coach of the year : Keriann Pratt (Pleasant).

Division IV

First team : Ella Proper (Danville); Addy Beard (Delaware Christian); Kylie Gibson and Fini Kaiser (Newark Catholic); Madilyn Elson (Mount Gilead); Ellie Bruce and Voni Bethel (Fisher Catholic); Sophia Kline and Baylee Mirgon (Berne Union). Second team : Jaylyn Workman (Danville); Madison Clauss (Fairfield Christian); Emily Blevins (Millersport); Brianna Hubbard (Granville Christian); Lauren Leslie (Ridgedale); Sophie Peloquin (Newark Catholic); Faith White (Mount Gilead); Ava Albert (Fisher Catholic); Abbi Evans (Berne Union). Player of the year : Kline. Coach of the year : Ben Bethel (Fisher Catholic).

Area All-MOAC

First team : Aniya Mitchell (Marion Harding); Brooklyn Mosher (River Valley); Avah Steele (Pleasant). Second team : Whitney Waddell (Pleasant); Kamarice Jackson (Marion Harding); Lexie Hecker and Halle Snyder (River Valley).

Gymnastics

State Tournament

AT HILLIARD BRADLEY

Team scores : Brecksville-Broadview Heights 148.825, Olentangy Berlin 148.05, Medina 147.025, Brunswick 146.675, Hudson 142.275, Berea-Midpark 141.65, Rocky River Magnificat 141.125, Centerville 138.375, Dublin Jerome 138.225, Perrysburg 137.1, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 135.225, Cin. Turpin 135.125

Girls bowling

State Tournament

AT WAYNE WEBB’S COLUMBUS BOWL

Division II

Top team qualifying scores : Wooster Triway 3,327, Carrollton 3,235, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3,195, Lewistown Indian Lake 3,148, Mechanicsburg 3,147, St. Marys Memorial 3,075, St. Paris Graham 3,035, Sandusky Perkins 3,013. Also : 16. River Valley 2,471. Final : Conotton Valley def. Perkins. Individual : Kiessling (Napoleon) 674. Top area individual : 16. Manning (RV) 572.

Boys wrestling

District Tournament

Division I

AT HILLIARD DARBY

Top team scores (through quarterfinals) : Olentangy Liberty 111.5, Dublin Coffman 92, Marysville 65.5, Mount Vernon 53.5, Teays Valley 43

Division II

AT WILMINGTON

Top team scores (through quarterfinals) : St. Paris Graham 113.5, Jonathan Alder 66, Vandalia Butler 63, Watterson 48.5, Hartley 46

Division III

AT CADIZ HARRISON CENTRAL

Top team scores (though quarterfinals) : Barnesville 77, Martins Ferry 50, Northmor 46, Newark Catholic 43, Pleasant 42.5

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

Boys basketball

Africentric 78, Columbus Academy 56

Harvest Prep 61, Worthington Christian 42

Girls basketball

Castalia Margaretta 53, Harvest Prep 52

Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Fisher Catholic 44

Parkview Christian, Ill. 55, Genoa Christian 33

Wrestling

All-MSL

Ohio Division

First team : Marius Garcia, Muhammad Jallaq and Clifford Padmore (Bexley); Mike Park, Damion Black, Hamde Bakaye and Paul Sealy (Whitehall); Parker Knapp (Columbus Academy); Zaccory Hixson, Gradin Gentner, Ripley Szanati, Landon Froehlich, Evan Rosario and Austin Dilley (Buckeye Valley). Second team : Cece Reitter, Tigran Bdoyan and James Phieffer (Columbus Academy); Gavin Faulkner, Kaleb Krasnow and Brian Haynes (Bexley); Aidan Jordan, Nate Legg and Charlie Anderson (Whitehall); Austin Browning, Clayton McCann, Sam Jones, Jaxson Upper (Buckeye Valley).

Buckeye Division

First team : Dawsen Hudson and Gavin Hoover (Logan Elm), Gunner Havens, Josh Zimmer, Roman Younger, Aiden Kennedy, Austin Blackburn, Ethan Schwalbauch, Camden McDaniel and Joey Thurston (Teays Valley); Bodie Martin and Peyton Beavers (Amanda-Clearcreek); Coen Graves (Bloom-Carroll); Justin Mossholder (Fairfield Union). Second team: Andrew Siembida , Logan Holbrook and Trent Fulgham (Circleville); Collin Willet, Tristan Britch, Ethan Moore and Camden Graves (Bloom-Carroll); Jacob Durr (Amanda-Clearcreek); Jacob Egger (Fairfield Union); Bobby Nolen (Hamilton Township); Wesley Henderson (Teays Valley); Hunter Schoenborn and Bryce Perkins (Logan Elm); Vinson Haines (Liberty Union).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Boys basketball

Ready 79, Beechcroft 59

Eastmoor Academy 51, Bexley 43, OT

Hilliard Bradley 45, St. Charles 41

Watterson 56, London 29

Westerville South 60, Westerville North 55

Olentangy Liberty 35, Dublin Coffman 33

Pickerington Central 71, Olentangy Berlin 39

Dublin Jerome 68, Hilliard Davidson 44

Olentangy Orange 64, Grove City 54

Delaware 44, Pickerington North 40

Newark 41, Gahanna 38

Fairfield Union 40, Gallipolis Gallia 37, OT

River Valley 58, Granville 54

Girls basketball

Africentric 49, Cin. Country Day 40

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

Boys basketball

Newark Catholic 61, Wellington 48

Northmor 61, Delaware Christian 44

Patriot Academy 64, Fisher Catholic 46

Northside Christian 53, Millersport 40

Girls basketball

Pickerington Central 60, Dublin Coffman 52

Marysville 46, Westerville South 38

Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Bexley 24

Granville 42, John Glenn 6

Boys bowling

District Tournament

Division I

AT HP LANES

Team scores (top four advance) : Westerville Central 4,232, Hilliard Davidson 4,225, Big Walnut, 4,174, Sheridan 4,133, Marion Harding 4,102, Teays Valley 3,950, Olentangy Orange 3,928, Chillicothe 3,832, Reynoldsburg 3,807, Hamilton Township 3,774, Marysville 3,742, Dublin Scioto 3,680, Pickerington North 3,605, St. Charles 3,585, Logan 3,575, Olentangy Liberty 3,490. Individual : Furukawa (BG) 738.

Girls bowling

District Tournament

Division I

AT HP LANES

Team scores (top four advance) : Gahanna 3,530, Jonathan Alder 3,525, Marysville 3,437, Chillicothe 3,386, Westerville South 3,351, PIckerington Central 3,312, South 3,293, Newark 3,252, Hilliard Bradley 3,191, Hilliard Darby 3,139, Olentangy 3,049, Big Walnut 3,020, Delaware 3,004, Granville 2,929, Pickerington North 2,875, Worthington Kilbourne 2,822. Individual : Strouse (M) 701.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Boys basketball

Africentric 75, Fredericktown 49

Worthington Christian 62, Fairbanks 30

Columbus Academy 43, Madison Plains 36

Harvest Prep 64, Northridge 44

Gymnastics

State Championships

AT HILLIARD BRADLEY

Friday's schedule : Team competition, 4 p.m.

Saturday's schedule : Individual competition, noon

Bowling

State Tournament

AT WAYNE WEBB’S COLUMBUS BOWL

Friday's schedule : Division II girls, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday's schedule : Division II boys, 10:45 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Feb. 27-March 5