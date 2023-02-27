CIF releases NorCal basketball brackets, MC gets top spot in Open

The next chapter of the 2022-23 basketball season is here: CIF State Playoffs.

The Northern and Southern California Regional Championships in Divisions I-IV and the NorCal Regional Championships for Division VI begin this week and end with respective finals games March 7. All games are at home sites. After a regional champion is named, the last team standing from the north and south will compete at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for the state championship. Because there is no Southern California Division VI tournament, that division’s playoffs ends with a NorCal Regional Final.

All section finalists qualified for the state playoffs, and in most cases, teams that reached the semifinals advanced as well. Open division and Division VI tournament play begins Wednesday, while games for Divisions I-V start Tuesday. All games are at 7 p.m.

Modesto Christian captured its section-best 21st blue banner Saturday in a blowout victory over Jesuit, 79-53. There was little to no celebration postgame as the Crusaders were locked in on defending their Northern California regional crown and returning to Golden 1 Center for the state championship.

Head coach Brice Fantazia elaborated on why his team deserved to be a No. 1 seed in the Northern California Open Division, which comprises the best 10 teams California has to offer.

“I never advocate for seeding, but we should be the one seed in the Open (Division),” he said after winning the Division I section title. “Nobody in NorCal played a tougher schedule than us and nobody should be ranked ahead of us in NorCal. These boys earned the one seed.

Even with all of the Crusaders’ postseason success, this was a year of new accomplishments as in their eighth Open berth, they were awarded their first No. 1 seed. They will have a first-round bye and host the winner of No. 5 De La Salle at No. 4 Archbishop Mitty on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Riverbank (26-4) gets the No. 13 seed in the Division IV girls NorCal playoffs after reaching the second section title game in program history. The Bruins lost to Colfax, which was moved up to D-III because of competitive equity, but qualified for their first NorCal tournament after reaching the semifinals. They face No. 5 Valley Christian of San Jose, which qualified after advancing to the Central Coast Section Division II semifinals.

Riverbank’s Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals opponent, fellow Trans-Valley League member Escalon (19-9), was bumped down to Division V and awarded the No. 8 seed. The Cougars host AIMS College Prep of Oakland, which lost in the Oakland Section championship to Oakland Tech.

Big Valley Christian (21-7) was bounced in the semifinals of the Division V girls section playoffs by No. 1 seed Bret Harte but made the Northern California Division V bracket’s last spot. The No. 16 team travels to No. 1 Fall River.

In the Boys Division V bracket, Ripon Christian (23-7) secured its 12th title at the section level, and now the Knights set their sights on a Northern California championship. They were awarded the No. 3 seed and host No. 14 Madera South, the Central Section Division V champion.

Central Catholic (21-10), a SJS Division III semifinalist, was dropped to Division IV and will host a first-round Northern California Regional Championships game as the No. 6 seed. The Raiders fell to Vanden last week and on Tuesday welcome No. 11 Jefferson of Daly City, a Central Coast Section semifinalist.

2023 NorCal Regional Schedule

Boys

Open Division

No. 1 Modesto Christian — BYE

No. 5 De La Salle at No. 4 Archbishop Mitty

No. 3 St. Joseph at No. 2 Dougherty Valley

Division I

No. 16 St. Ignatius at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 9 Granada at No. 8 Sacred Heart

No. 12 Dublin at No. 5 Inderkum

No. 13 Campolindo at No. 4 Archbishop Riordan

No. 14 University at No. 3 Jesuit

No. 11 Serra at No. 6 Salesian College Prep

No. 10 San Ramon Valley at No. 7 Clovis North

No. 15 Sacred Heart Prep at No. 2 Folsom

Division II

No. 16 Granite Bay at No. 1 Clayton Valley Charter

No. 9 Whitney at No. 8 Pleasant Valley

No. 12 Priory at No. 5 Vanden

No. 13 Bellarmine College Prep at No. 4 Moreau Catholic

No. 3 No. 14 California at No. 3 Sacramento

No. 11 Santa Cruz at No. 6 Memorial

No. 10 Menlo-Atherton at No. 7 Weston Ranch

No. 15 Saint Francis at No. 2 Branson

Division III

No. 16 Carlmont at No. 1 Las Lomas

No. 9 Oakland at No. 8 Ponderosa

No. 12 Placer at No. 5 Pinole Valley

No. 13 Ygnacio Valley at No. 4 King’s Academy

No. 14 Urban at No. 3 Oakland Tech

No. 11 Christopher at No. 6 Lincoln-San Francisco

No. 10 Los Gatos at No. 7 Justin-Siena

No. 15 Lowell at No. 2 Rio Americano

Division IV

No. 16 Enterprise at No. 1 Head-Royce

No. 9 Burlingame at No. 8 Marysville

No. 12 Calaveras at No. 5 Chico

No. 13 Kingsburg at No. 4 Monterey

No. 14 Oakwood at No. 3 Marin Catholic

No. 11 Jefferson at No. 6 Central Catholic

No. 10 Half Moon Bay at No. 7 San Domenico

No. 15 Union Mine at No. 2 Hillsdale

Division V

No. 16 Mt. Shasta at No. 1 Venture Academy

No. 9 Woodland Christian at No. 8 Colusa

No. 12 Gridley at No. 5 Sierra

No. 13 Trinity at No. 4 Fortune Early College

No. 14 Madera South at No. 3 Ripon Christian

No. 11 Vacaville Christian at No. 6 Kerman

No. 10 West Valley at No. 7 Cloverdale

No. 15 Weed at No. 2 University Prep

Division VI

No. 8 Sacramento Waldorf at No. 1 San Francisco Waldorf

No. 5 Cornerstone Christian at No. 4 Redding Christian

No. 6 Etna at No. 3 Napa Christian

No. 7 Averroes at No. 2 Valley Christian

Girls

Open Division

No. 1 Piedmont — BYE

No. 5 Salesian College Prep at No. 4 Folsom

No. 3 Clovis West at No. 2 Archbishop Mitty

Division I

No. 16 Heritage at No. 1 St. Mary’s

No. 9 Buchanan at No. 8 Bishop O’Dowd

No. 12 Vanden at No. 5 Clovis

No. 13 Palo Alto at No. 4 Cardinal Newman

No. 14 Sacred Heart Cathedral at No. 3 San Ramon Valley

No. 11 Antelope at No. 6 Carondolet

No. 10 Pinewood at No. 7 Acalanes

No. 15 McClatchy at No. 2 Oakland Tech

Division II

No. 16 Los Gatos at No. 1 Marin Catholic

No. 9 Christian Brothers at No. 8 Pinole Valley

No. 12 St. Ignatius at No. 5 Moreau Catholic

No. 13 St. Francis at No. 4 Central

No. 14 Branham at No. 3 Monte Vista

No. 11 Memorial at No. 6 Whitney

No. 10 Crystal Springs Uplands at No. 7 San Marin

No. 15 Vista del Lago at No. 2 No. Pleasant Valley

Division III

No. 16 Woodcreek at No. 1 University

No. 9 Caruthers at No. 8 Evergreen Valley

No. 12 Clovis East at No. 5 Granada

No. 13 Lincoln at No. 4 Chico

No. 14 Christopher at No. 3 Colfax

No. 11 Lassen at No. 6 McKinleyville

No. 10 Saint Francis at No. 7 Foothill

No. 15 Los Altos at No. 2 Branson

Division IV

No. 16 Priory at No. 1 San Domenico

No. 9 East Union at No. 8 Pierce

No. 12 Riverbank at No. 5 Valley Christian

No. 13 Marysville at No. 4 Menlo-Atherton

No. 14 Mills at No. 3 Kimball

No. 11 University Prep at No. 6 Hillsdale

No. 10 West Valley at No. 7 Menlo School

No 15 Summit Shasta at No. 2 Arcata

Division V

No. 16 Big Valley Christian at No. 1 Fall River

No. 9 AIMS College Prep at No. 8 Escalon

No. 12 Lincoln-San Francisco at No. 5 Half Moon Bay

No. 13 Bear River at No. 4 Washington

No. 14 Tulare Union at No. 3 Bret Harte

No. 11 Portola at No. 6 Upper Lake

No. 10 Mt. Diablo at No. 7 Valley Christian

No. 15 Reedley at No. 2 Santa Cruz

Division VI

No. 8 Foresthill at No. 1 Cornerstone Christian

No. 5 Rio Lindo Adventist at No. 4 Faith Christian

No. 6 Mendocino at No. 3 Weed

No. 7 Redding Christian at No. 2 Ferndale