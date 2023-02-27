Open in App
Clermont County, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Clermont County sheriff investigating 4 deaths as possible homicide-suicide

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WM8sB_0l1YtGv500

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four deaths in Ohio Township as a possible homicide-suicide, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred Monday morning at a home on the 1100 block of Riebel Ridge Drive.

Uniformed deputies responded around 9:40 a.m. to try to serve civil papers, according to a news release. As the deputies approached the home, multiple gunshots were heard from inside.

Attempts to contact the occupants were unsuccessful, officials said, adding the Sheriff’s Special Response Team made entry and found five gunshot victims inside, four of whom were dead and one was alive.

The surviving victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they remain in critical condition, the release states.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home, and the sheriff’s office said it is not searching for any suspects.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist with processing the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided the photo.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or 800-273-8255 any time day or night, or chat online at https://988lifeline.org/chat/.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clermont County sheriff investigating 4 deaths as possible homicide-suicide

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Police identify pregnant woman killed in Colerain Township shooting
Colerain Township, OH1 day ago
Judge sets bond for kidnapping suspect who prompted Amber Alert
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Kidnapping suspect arrested hours after toddler found safe
North College Hill, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FBI investigating bomb threat in northern Kentucky
Fort Mitchell, KY21 hours ago
Grenade found in Fort Mitchell mailbox didn’t contain explosives, police say
Fort Mitchell, KY1 day ago
Police: Fort Mitchell area cleared following grenade found in mailbox
Fort Mitchell, KY1 day ago
Dayton-area woman pleads guilty to murdering 93-year-old grandmother
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Police: Teen mom, 3-month-old missing; mother does not have custody of child
Norwood, OH1 day ago
3 cars, 5 guns, 50 shell casings: Police, community search for answers after shootout
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Man charged with murder after two women killed at Dayton gas station
Dayton, OH2 days ago
'Next thing you know, my brother is gone': Brother of man shot to death by police reveals new insights
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Toddler found safe; police continue search for suspect
North College Hill, OH2 days ago
28-year-old man overturns vehicle, dies following I-74 crash near Montana Avenue
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in Cleves crash: coroner
Cleves, OH3 days ago
Dashcam video released in Middletown officer-involved shooting
Middletown, OH3 days ago
Woman pleads guilty to throwing fetus in trash can, enters intervention program
Monroe, OH3 days ago
Brothers charged with ethnic intimidation, assault: Oxford police
Oxford, OH2 days ago
2 identified as suspects in shooting of baby and teen and Paddock Hills
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Police: Man arrested in connection with woman's shooting death in Mt. Auburn
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Humane agent: Two dogs shot intentionally while in kennel outside home
Peebles, OH3 days ago
UPDATE: Man struck by semi; connected to previous crash on I-75 moments eariler
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati city manager’s vehicle stolen, 2 teens arrested
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Fire breaks out in Hartwell, damaging local business
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Caught on cam: Middletown father defends nursing wife from home invader
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Man dies after he was struck by semi while leaving the site of Warren Co. crash
Middletown, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy