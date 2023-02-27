8th annual “Food Fight” to benefit food banks underway

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Two local Junior Leagues are battling it out in an effort to stop hunger in our area.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls and Junior League of Lawton will be competing to see who can raise the most food for their respective food banks through a food bank challenge.

This is the 8th year this event’s been held. The organizations who will get the food raised are the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and the Lawton Food Bank and JLL Diaper Bank.

At the end of the day, this “Food Fight” challenge will have many winners, as all of the food raised will go to helping our local food banks.

“Competitions like this, they are always good,” WFAFB Marketing Director Zachary Graham said. “Ultimately, the winner is the community. The people who are going to receive this food, and that’s the main thing. Right now, actually tomorrow at the end of February, there are SNAP benefits ending for tons of people in our community that won’t have as much money as they used to have.”

The main event is March 4, 2023, at United Market Street on Kell Boulevard from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Prior to the event, local businesses are helping out by being donation locations until March 3, 2023. For a list of drop-off locations, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.