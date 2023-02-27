TN man pleads not guilty to robbing Fayetteville bank

Madison was arrested after employees at a bank on W. Wedington Drive reported a robbery on the morning of January 10. Employees told police that a man threatened them with a gun and kept one hand in his pocket.
According to a police report, the man handed a bag to the clerk and demanded the money from both teller drawers. He left the bank and walked through a nearby parking lot.
Patrol officers responded to the area and began canvassing and received video surveillance from the bank that showed a clear image of the man’s face and clothing. Police later located Madison on video surveillance at a nearby bus station and a clerk at a nearby motel told investigators that Madison had stayed there the night before.
Madison was taken into custody at the bus station with a large amount of cash in his pockets. At the Fayetteville Police Department, Madison confessed to committing the robbery and told police he came to Fayetteville with the purpose to rob a bank and had robbed multiple banks in the past.
According to the report, Madison said he told the clerks he had a gun during the robbery but did not actually have one. Madison is being held at the Washington County jail and his bond was set at $75,000.
He has a court appearance scheduled for July 5.
