TN man pleads not guilty to robbing Fayetteville bank

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Tennessee man has entered a not-guilty plea after being charged with robbing a Fayetteville bank last month.

Danny Ray Madison, 57, entered the plea in Washington County circuit court on February 27. He is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property worth between $5,000 and $25,000.

Madison was arrested after employees at a bank on W. Wedington Drive reported a robbery on the morning of January 10. Employees told police that a man threatened them with a gun and kept one hand in his pocket.

Madison allegedly robbed this bank on January 10

According to a police report, the man handed a bag to the clerk and demanded the money from both teller drawers. He left the bank and walked through a nearby parking lot.

Patrol officers responded to the area and began canvassing and received video surveillance from the bank that showed a clear image of the man’s face and clothing. Police later located Madison on video surveillance at a nearby bus station and a clerk at a nearby motel told investigators that Madison had stayed there the night before.

Madison was taken into custody at the bus station with a large amount of cash in his pockets. At the Fayetteville Police Department, Madison confessed to committing the robbery and told police he came to Fayetteville with the purpose to rob a bank and had robbed multiple banks in the past.

According to the report, Madison said he told the clerks he had a gun during the robbery but did not actually have one. Madison is being held at the Washington County jail and his bond was set at $75,000.

He has a court appearance scheduled for July 5.

