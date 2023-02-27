Open in App
Texas State
KSN News

What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?

By Heidi Schmidt,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y32l1_0l1YqYjy00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Drivers who just spent time and money washing cars over the weekend may feel like they wasted the effort.

For anyone who walked outside to a splotchy car, this is what happened.

WDAF-TV Meteorologist Joe Lauria said the storm system that moved through Kansas on Sunday night caused significant dust storms in western Texas.

The storm created a vacuum and carried all of that dust hundreds of miles northeast through Kansas to the Kansas City metro.

The dust mixed with the rain enough to turn it into mud. The “mud rain” then stuck to vehicles, but it did not rain enough to wash off the mud rain.

