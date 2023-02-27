Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Yardbarker

Red Sox manager gives candid take on pitch clock

By Victor Barbosa,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyCpX_0l1YqTKL00
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Monday wasn't the first time that Cora has given his input this month on an alteration to America's Pastime. In mid-February, Cora gave an entertaining observation for the game's new, larger bases, saying that they looked like pizza boxes.

While the Red Sox leader may like some of the changes, there are still many baseball traditionalists who aren't thrilled, such as 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame candidate Adrian Beltre. When discussing the rule changes with Yardbarker in mid-February, the Texas Rangers legend said he would rather the sport "be left how it was."

Though there are a wide range of opinions on all the changes coming to MLB, it's clear that the moves have resulted in a different product already. A recent spring training tilt between the Red Sox and Atlanta Braves ended in a tie because of the pitch clock, San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has been among the batters to fall victim to the timer, and St. Louis Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos had his spring debut pushed back last week to get more time to adjust to the clock.

From the top-of-the rotation aces to the end-of-the-bench utilitymen, all players have just a few more weeks to adjust to the new rules, with Opening Day set for March 30.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Ex-Red Sox Continues To Get Slighted In Free Agency Despite Strong 2022 Season
Boston, MA1 day ago
Red Sox’ Jorge Alfaro has unique clause in contract that could make him available to all other teams later this month
Boston, MA2 days ago
Red Sox Second Base Battle Gets Taken To Next Level As Hopeful Smashes Grand Slam
Boston, MA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This NL team pegged as the 'favorite' to sign Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers Rumors: Team Believed Edwin Ríos Didn’t ‘Adequately Develop’ Skillset Beyond Power
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins has interesting take on Ja Morant situation
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Teammate reveals what Lamar Jackson wants to do with Ravens
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Questions about Jimmy Butler's 'personality' led to Sixers breakup
Miami, FL3 days ago
Washington Commanders Sign Former Chiefs Wide Receiver
Washington, DC1 day ago
Brian Snitker comments on Marcell Ozuna’s standing with Braves
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Carlos Correa says Phillies' top pitching prospect is 'going to be a star'
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Stacey King wishes Derrick Rose could ride off into the sunset "contributing on a contending team"
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Report: Eagles submit proposal for new jersey number that hasn't been used in 50 years
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Former Steelers LB Vince Williams Detailed Why He Didn't Tell Mike Tomlin He Was Retiring
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Former Braves closer Will Smith find new home
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Dodgers second basemen keeps getting on base even though he is not allowed to swing the bat
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Padres suffer huge blow after Joe Musgrove's weight room toe mishap
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Could The Steelers Land The Best Ball Hawk In The 2023 NFL Draft?
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Braves Spring Training: Injury update on Michael Soroka
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Ravens have 'best offer' to Lamar Jackson laid out ahead of franchise tag deadline
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Good and bad news from Yankees' 14-10 loss vs. Rays
Saint Petersburg, FL19 hours ago
A Red Sox Legend Stopped By Spring Camp On Friday
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy