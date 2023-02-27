Through the gears: Reconfiguration? Reconsider! Oh, and Kyle Busch is still good. On to Vegas!

Snow? People wearing blankets and toboggans for a race an hour away from Los Angeles?

Surely, they were signs of the apocalypse.

Unfortunately for the current version of Auto Club Speedway, which will reportedly be reconfigured into a short track in the coming years, it was just that. And, well, that sucks.

If anything, Sunday’s race reminded us of two things. First, Kyle Busch is still good. And snow is white.

But also, that the West’s fastest 2-mile, D-shaped oval with its crazy restarts, multiple racing grooves and worn asphalt, puts on a good race. Especially with these Next-Gen cars. We had crazy restarts, comers and goers, fuel strategy, a handful of crashes, some pit-road oopsies and all in front of a healthy crowd adorned in parkas and mittens.

Busch agreed.

“It gets spread out, but man, you can move around and you can spread out and you can make your own destiny by trying to find something else that will help work for your racecar,” Busch said after Sunday’s win. “It's a sad day for me to see this racetrack in its last race being a two-mile configuration.”

Maybe minds can be changed? After all, no shovels have broken ground yet.

I know that because as of Sunday, it was frozen.

First gear: Kyle Busch won't be on 61 NASCAR wins for long

Anyone doubting Busch can now officially move on to another exercise in futility.

Counting the Busch Light Clash, there have been three races this season, one on a quarter-mile short track, another at a 2.5-mile superspeedway, and the Fontana finale. Busch was a factor in the Clash, led the 200th lap of the Daytona 500 and rode off into the snowdrifts with Sunday's victory.

Rowdy seems to be driving angry and that may be bad news for everyone else.

Here’s guessing Busch won’t be stuck on win No. 61 for very long.

Second gear: Ross Chastain, Trackhouse off to good start

Speaking of doubts, anybody out there still holding any when it comes to Trackhouse Racing?

America’s favorite watermelon farmer was dominant through the first two-thirds of Sunday’s race, sweeping the first two stages before settling for third. Teammate Daniel Suarez racked up a second-straight fourth-place finish at Auto Club, picking up 14 stage points to boot.

And as the series shifts to Las Vegas, Chastain should be at the top of every list of favorites. He finished third and second in two races there last year, leading 151 combined laps.

Third gear: NASCAR now heads to Las Vegas

While anything can happen at Daytona and while fuel strategy and wild restarts can create havoc in Fontana, Las Vegas Motor Speedway usually provides a clear picture of who has what in terms of sustainable speed.

In each of the last two years, the eventual series champion (Joey Logano last year, Kyle Larson in 2021) picked up a win there and in 25 races at the track, only four of them were won by drivers without a title.

Logano has won three of the last eight at Vegas.

Fourth gear: Kyle Larson out of top 16, Corey Lajoie is in!

Yes, it’s extremely early to look at point standings.

But would you look at the point standings?

Currently, Corey LaJoie (13th) and Michael McDowell (16th) are in while guys like Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and William Byron are out.

What could possibly change in the next 24 races?