H-T, Gannett discontinue Dilbert comic strip

The Herald-Times will no longer publish the Dilbert comic strip.

Recent discriminatory comments by the creator, Scott Adams, have influenced our decision to discontinue publishing his comic. While we respect and encourage free speech, his views do not align with our editorial or business values.

At Gannett and The Herald-Times, we lead with inclusion and strive to maintain a respectful and equitable environment for the diverse communities we serve.

The comic will be removed from print as soon as possible due to varying print production schedules.