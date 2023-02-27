'It's about time': Krivak acquitted in child's rape, murder after 24 years in prison

Andrew Krivak, who spent 24 years in prison for the rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright, was acquitted in the case Monday after jurors determined that a six-page statement he signed implicating himself in 1996 was a false confession coerced by Putnam County sheriff’s investigators.

Krivak sat stoically at the defense table as the jury forewoman announced the not guilty verdict for first-degree rape after less than six hours of deliberations that began Friday afternoon. The jury did not vote on the top charge, second-degree murder, because it required a conviction on the rape charge.

Josette’s mother Susan walked out of the courtroom as soon as the verdict was announced. As Judge Robert Prisco excused the jury, Krivak, 45, hugged his lawyers Oscar Michelen and Karen Newirth, then walked back to hug his father and sisters in the front row.

A technician came to remove the ankle monitor that was a condition of Krivak's bail following his release in October 2020, a year after his conviction was overturned. Afterwards, he walked outside the Putnam County Courthouse, truly a free man.

"It's about time," he said, calling his ordeal a "persecution" and thanking the jury for "seeing the truth." "Now's the first start of the rest of my life."

The verdict was a second major setback for the Putnam District Attorney’s Office in one of the county’s most notorious crimes after prosecutors won convictions in the case a quarter of a century ago. In 2016, Krivak’s co-defendant, Anthony DiPippo, was acquitted at his third trial. DiPippo, who lives in Florida but returned to Carmel to be there for the verdict, also spent more than two decades in prison.

Krivak and DiPippo were first convicted of rape and murder after separate trials in 1997 and each was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. DiPippo had his conviction overturned a dozen years later because his trial lawyer had not disclosed previously representing Howard Gombert, the sex offender both men maintained was Josette's real killer.

DiPippo was precluded from presenting evidence about Gombert at his 2012 retrial and his subsequent conviction was also overturned. He was acquitted after a third trial in 2016.

Josette's death

The missing child case that began Oct. 4, 1994, became a homicide investigation nearly 13 months later when Josette's skeletal remains were discovered by a hunter in woods off Fields Lane in Patterson.

Within a few days, sheriff's investigators had their attention directed at both DiPippo and Gombert. But they focused on DiPippo after a series of interviews with a friend of his who detailed comments DiPippo made related to Josette's case.

The friend, Dominick Neglia, testified this month that his statements were pressured by investigators and that he made up details he thought would be crazy enough to get them to leave him alone.

The prosecution's theory in the case — that Josette was raped by Krivak and DiPippo in Krivak's van on Oct. 3, 1994 — took shape in April 1996 when a friend of theirs, Denise Rose, told Investigators Patrick Castaldo and William Quick that she was in the van when it happened.

She described a game of spin the bottle, that after Josette told Krivak to stay away from her, he pulled off her clothes, tied her hands, put her underwear in her mouth to stop her from screaming, wrapped her bra around her head to keep the mouth closed and raped her. DiPippo then raped her, according to her account, and when Josette was not moving afterward, the two men dumped her in the woods before coming back and DiPippo threatening Rose she'd be next if she didn't keep her mouth shut.

The defense for years assailed Rose's account as the product of information fed to her by the investigators and them showing her the van and other evidence and taking her to Fields Lane. She gave roughly the same account at all five trials in the case.

The lie detector test and the statement

When Krivak was arrested July 1, 1996, he denied all involvement to Castaldo and Quick before asking to take a lie detector test, which his lawyers have called the biggest mistake of his life. It was administered by Senior Investigator Daniel Stephens, who four years earlier had given a polygraph to a Peekskill teenager, Jeffrey Deskovic, that led to Deskovic's false confession in the rape and murder of a 15-year-old classmate that was not exposed until 2006, after he'd served 16 years in prison.

Stephens told Krivak he had failed the test and sent him back to Castaldo and Quick after telling him the machine could not determine whether something was done on purpose or by accident. Krivak then asked if rape was less than murder, according to the investigators, and then purportedly gave a statement matching many of the details in Rose's account, saying he had raped Josette but it was DiPPipo who murdered her.

The statement was written by Quick and signed by Krivak, but the defense maintained it was not voluntary and that he signed it to avoid the pressure they were putting on him.

A psychology professor who has studied confession science, police interrogations and wrongful convictions, Kyle Scherr, testified for the defense that the polygraph was the turning point. He said that misinformation and minimization investigators used were risk factors for Krivak falsely confessing and that he ignored the long term consequences to immediately get out from under their coercion.

The statement always dogged Krivak and while his friend DiPippo - who hadn't given a statement - got two more chances at freedom, he was denied any relief for more than two decades. In 2019, Krivak's conviction was overturned and a new trial ordered based on the same evidence DiPippo had relied on: Joseph Santoro's account of a jailhouse conversation in which Gombert told him he'd had sex with Josette and two "suckers" were serving time for his crime.

Krivak remained in custody until bail was approved in October 2020.

Ironically, the jury this time never heard about Santoro. He pleaded guilty to extortion in federal court in 2021 after Krivak's lawyers reported that he threatened to recant his testimony if he wasn't paid more than $1 million. After Santoro pleaded the Fifth this month and refused to answer questions, the defense opted not to have his prior testimony read to the jury.

DiPippo's reaction

There was no reference to DiPippo's acquittal in the latest trial and jurors were told not to speculate about the outcome of his case.

DiPippo, who now lives in Florida, did not attend the trial until the case was in the jury's hands.

Although he has been free for seven years and settled a federal wrongful conviction lawsuit against Putnam County for $12 million, the latest verdict was also seen as further vindication for him. The charges accused Krivak of acting in concert with DiPippo, and District Attorney Robert Tendy – who had criticized the county’s settlement of the civil lawsuit - argued in his summation last week that both men were responsible for Josette’s death.

DiPippo was elated by the verdict, calling it a "full exoneration of the both of us" as 24 jurors have now found them not guilty.

'The jury has spoken'

Tendy, who took the relatively rare step of an elected DA trying the case, left court with fellow prosecutor Larry Glasser, saying little.

"The jury has spoken," Tendy said. "You have to respect their decision, that's our system." But when asked if he still thought Krivak was guilty, he said he did.

That infuriated Newirth later. She and Michelen assailed the decision to proceed with Krivak's prosecution after DiPippo was acquitted, saying there was ample evidence pointing at Gombert's guilt and that investigators had coerced the confession.

"I think that's disgusting. It's a disgusting thing for (Tendy) to say," Newirth said, adding she hoped Putnam voters send him a message next time he is up for re-election. "Two separate juries have found otherwise."

Krivak's father, Andy, soaked up the sight of his son giving interviews as a free man. He recalled all the prisons around the state where he had to visit him, saying "he shouldn't have been at any of them."

"It took a lot to finally get the truth out," he said.

He said he feels for Susan Wright and her family, to lose a child that way. And he understands her disappointment with the verdict.

"But she has to put that to the right person," he said. "It wasn't these two."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: 'It's about time': Krivak acquitted in child's rape, murder after 24 years in prison